Kylian Mbappe sparks fresh club vs. country debate after Lamine Yamal controversy: Real Madrid and France at odds after star’s latest injury

By Martina Alcheva

Fatigue could play a significant role in the Spain vs. France semifinal, as eight players participated in the Champions League final just days ago.
The tension between club and country has once again spilled into the spotlight, only days after the heated debate surrounding Lamine Yamal and Spain’s management of his fitness. Now, another superstar is at the center of a similar storm. Kylian Mbappe has found himself caught in the crossfire between Real Madrid and the French national team, igniting fresh controversy over player welfare and the boundaries of international duty.

France, preparing for a critical pair of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, finds itself under scrutiny as its captain’s participation becomes uncertain. The French Football Federation insists that all is under control. Real Madrid, however, sees it differently, as per reports. The echoes of the Lamine Yamal case are unmistakable—questions of medical caution, communication, and club-versus-country priorities all resurface, casting a shadow over Les Bleus’ smooth qualification run.

After an electrifying start to the qualifying campaign, France sits atop its group with maximum points. Coach Didier Deschamps remains adamant that his strongest players must stay available for decisive fixtures against Azerbaijan and Iceland. But Mbappe’s physical condition has raised doubts—and concerns at Real Madrid.

According to reports from Spanish media, Mbappe suffered an ankle sprain during Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory over Villarreal. Despite this, he joined up with the national squad in Clairefontaine earlier this week. The player skipped multiple training sessions, sparking speculation that his injury was worse than initially disclosed. Deschamps attempted to calm the storm, saying at a press conference: “Mbappe had a minor discomfort that’s not serious; otherwise, he wouldn’t be here today. We’ll take the time with the medical staff and see how it progresses.”

Yet the 26-year-old’s continued absence from team training told a different story. While the Real Madrid forward appeared at the training complex, he reportedly signed autographs before leaving without taking part in drills—a move that only deepened the mystery surrounding his fitness.

Real Madrid’s growing frustration

At the Santiago Bernabeu, concern is rising fast. Real Madrid officials fear that France might rush Mbappe into competitive action too soon, especially given the relatively lower stakes of the first match against Azerbaijan. The club has not received consistent medical updates from the French Football Federation (FFF)—a lack of communication that Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre described on El Chiringuito as “unacceptable.”

According to COPEs Melchor Ruiz, the club is closely monitoring the situation: “Real Madrid will be watching every decision taken with Mbappe. They don’t want to see a repeat of what happened with Yamal and Spain.”

The parallels are clear. When Barcelona boss Hansi Flick accused Spain’s staff of endangering Lamine Yamal by giving him painkillers to play through discomfort, the issue became a full-blown scandal. France now faces a similar accusation—prioritizing short-term results over long-term player health.

