How to watch New England vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

|WHO
|New England vs Inter Miami
|WHAT
|MLS
|WHEN
|7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Sunday, November 1, 2026
|WHERE
|Apple TV
|STREAM
|Apple TV
Match Overview
New England vs Inter Miami: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Inter Miami vs. New England
|1-1
|April 25, 2026
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. New England
|4-1
|October 4, 2025
|MLS
|New England vs. Inter Miami
|1-2
|July 9, 2025
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. New England
|6-2
|October 19, 2024
|MLS
|New England vs. Inter Miami
|1-4
|April 27, 2024
|MLS
|New England vs. Inter Miami
|3-1
|June 10, 2023
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. New England
|2-1
|May 13, 2023
|MLS
|New England vs. Inter Miami
|2-0
|April 30, 2022
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. New England
|3-2
|April 9, 2022
|MLS
|New England vs. Inter Miami
|0-1
|November 7, 2021
|MLS
2026 MLS season standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Nashville
|32
|+43
|71
|2
|Whitecaps
|32
|+34
|58
|3
|New England
|32
|+10
|58
|4
|Inter Miami
|32
|+20
|56
|5
|FC Dallas
|33
|+9
|55
|6
|Charlotte FC
|33
|+15
|53
|7
|Chicago Fire
|32
|+9
|52
|8
|San Jose
|33
|+8
|52
|9
|STL FC
|33
|+10
|51
|10
|Houston Dynamo
|32
|+3
|51
|11
|LAFC
|32
|+15
|47
|12
|Union
|33
|+11
|47
|13
|FC Cincinnati
|33
|-6
|46
|14
|Columbus
|33
|+6
|44
|15
|LA Galaxy
|33
|-6
|44
|16
|Rapids
|32
|+1
|43
|17
|Sounders FC
|32
|+1
|43
|18
|Orlando City
|33
|-16
|43
|19
|Real Salt Lake
|33
|+0
|42
|20
|Timbers
|32
|-3
|40
|21
|NYCFC
|33
|+3
|39
|22
|Toronto FC
|32
|-10
|39
|23
|Red Bulls
|32
|-16
|39
|24
|San Diego FC
|33
|-5
|38
|25
|Minnesota United
|32
|-6
|38
|26
|Austin
|33
|-21
|34
|27
|D.C. United
|33
|-21
|33
|28
|Atlanta United
|32
|-16
|30
|29
|CF Montreal
|33
|-30
|26
|30
|Sporting KC
|33
|-42
|23
All upcoming 2026 MLS season games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Rapids vs. Chicago Fire
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|9:30 PM
|Whitecaps vs. Sounders FC
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|3:30 PM
|Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|4:30 PM
|Nashville vs. Red Bulls
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|4:30 PM
|New England vs. Inter Miami
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|7:00 PM
|LAFC vs. Minnesota United
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|8:30 PM
|Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|9:45 PM
Details on how to watch
Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch New England vs Inter Miami, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- New England will face Inter Miami on Sunday, November 1, for the 2026 MLS season.
- Apple TV will carry the New England vs Inter Miami game in the United States.
- Inter Miami lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.