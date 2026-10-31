How to watch New England vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

Here are all of the details of where you can watch New England vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO New England vs Inter Miami WHAT MLS WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Sunday, November 1, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM Apple TV

Match Overview

New England host Inter Miami on Sunday riding a three-game winning streak. They beat the Red Bulls 3-2 on October 28, following wins over Union 2-1 on October 24 and Chicago Fire 1-0 on October 17. That stretch has them playing with confidence heading into this matchup, and a result against Inter Miami would extend their form against one of the league’s top sides.

Inter Miami come in off a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on October 28, a result that snapped momentum after a 0-2 loss to the Red Bulls on October 24. Before that they beat Atlanta United 3-1 on October 17, showing they can still score freely on their day. The mixed recent form leaves Inter Miami looking to settle things down on the road and close out the season with a statement result.

New England vs Inter Miami: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Inter Miami vs. New England 1-1 April 25, 2026 MLS Inter Miami vs. New England 4-1 October 4, 2025 MLS New England vs. Inter Miami 1-2 July 9, 2025 MLS Inter Miami vs. New England 6-2 October 19, 2024 MLS New England vs. Inter Miami 1-4 April 27, 2024 MLS New England vs. Inter Miami 3-1 June 10, 2023 MLS Inter Miami vs. New England 2-1 May 13, 2023 MLS New England vs. Inter Miami 2-0 April 30, 2022 MLS Inter Miami vs. New England 3-2 April 9, 2022 MLS New England vs. Inter Miami 0-1 November 7, 2021 MLS

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2026 MLS season standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Nashville 32 +43 71 2 Whitecaps 32 +34 58 3 New England 32 +10 58 4 Inter Miami 32 +20 56 5 FC Dallas 33 +9 55 6 Charlotte FC 33 +15 53 7 Chicago Fire 32 +9 52 8 San Jose 33 +8 52 9 STL FC 33 +10 51 10 Houston Dynamo 32 +3 51 11 LAFC 32 +15 47 12 Union 33 +11 47 13 FC Cincinnati 33 -6 46 14 Columbus 33 +6 44 15 LA Galaxy 33 -6 44 16 Rapids 32 +1 43 17 Sounders FC 32 +1 43 18 Orlando City 33 -16 43 19 Real Salt Lake 33 +0 42 20 Timbers 32 -3 40 21 NYCFC 33 +3 39 22 Toronto FC 32 -10 39 23 Red Bulls 32 -16 39 24 San Diego FC 33 -5 38 25 Minnesota United 32 -6 38 26 Austin 33 -21 34 27 D.C. United 33 -21 33 28 Atlanta United 32 -16 30 29 CF Montreal 33 -30 26 30 Sporting KC 33 -42 23

All upcoming 2026 MLS season games

Game Day Time (ET) Rapids vs. Chicago Fire Saturday, October 31, 2026 9:30 PM Whitecaps vs. Sounders FC Sunday, November 1, 2026 3:30 PM Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC Sunday, November 1, 2026 4:30 PM Nashville vs. Red Bulls Sunday, November 1, 2026 4:30 PM New England vs. Inter Miami Sunday, November 1, 2026 7:00 PM LAFC vs. Minnesota United Sunday, November 1, 2026 8:30 PM Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo Sunday, November 1, 2026 9:45 PM

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch New England vs Inter Miami, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

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SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

New England will face Inter Miami on Sunday, November 1, for the 2026 MLS season.

Apple TV will carry the New England vs Inter Miami game in the United States.

Inter Miami lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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