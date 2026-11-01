Nashville SC stun Lionel Messi and Inter Miami by snatching historic MLS milestone

Since his arrival in Major League Soccer, Lionel Messi has enjoyed an extraordinary run with Inter Miami, setting regular-season benchmarks once thought untouchable. However, one of his most prized league milestones has now been matched by Nashville SC—and in a timeframe few believed possible.

In Matchday 33 of the 2026 MLS campaign, Nashville SC secured a thrilling 3–2 victory over the New York Red Bulls at GEODIS Park. While the Boys in Gold had already clinched the Supporters’ Shield and the top seed in the Eastern Conference—rendering the three points inconsequential in the standings—the victory carried immense historical significance.

With the win, Nashville reached 74 points on the season, officially tying the all-time MLS single-season points record established by Messi and Inter Miami during their historic 2024 campaign.

Nashville SC aim to claim the record outright

Heading into Decision Day, Nashville SC will look to surpass Inter Miami and become the sole record holders in league history. Accomplishing that feat will require navigating a hostile road environment, as their regular-season finale takes them to TQL Stadium to face an FC Cincinnati side fighting desperately for postseason positioning.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Cincinnati enter Matchday 34 occupying seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 46 points. A victory over Nashville would guarantee an automatic berth in the best-of-three Round One series and, should the Philadelphia Union falter, could even lift them to sixth.

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Conversely, a defeat spells trouble for the hosts. A loss to Nashville, paired with a win by the Columbus Crew, would drop Cincinnati into eighth or ninth position, forcing them into the sudden-death Wild Card play-in match. Because Nashville need only a single point to reach 75 points and claim standalone history, Decision Day presents a fascinating tactical clash where a hard-fought draw could satisfy both clubs’ overarching ambitions.