Cristiano Ronaldo sees Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash vs Al-Hazem postponed: When is CR7 playing again?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed an unexpected break in his club schedule after a major change to the Saudi Pro League calendar. The postponement of Al-Nassr’s upcoming fixture has raised questions about when the Portuguese superstar will return to action, with a potential international opportunity now attracting attention.

The Saudi Pro League has officially postponed every Matchweek 13 fixture as part of a wider review of the 2026-27 season schedule. The decision follows the Asian Football Confederation’s announcement that the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia will be moved from its original January-February window to December 2027. The league explained that the fixture changes are intended to create a more balanced calendar and provide players with adequate recovery time.

It will also organize a workshop with clubs to discuss the proposed adjustments before confirming the revised schedule. “New dates for Matchweek 13 will be announced once the review is complete and the updated calendar has been agreed in coordination with all relevant stakeholders,” the Saudi Pro League stated in its official announcement.

One of the affected fixtures is Al-Nassr’s scheduled meeting with Al-Hazem, which will now take place at a later date. No replacement date has been confirmed, leaving Ronaldo and his teammates waiting to discover when they will return to domestic league action.

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The postponement also adds to a growing list of disrupted fixtures for Ange Postecoglou’s players this season. The club has already seen its matches against Al-Ahli and Al-Wasl postponed, making the Al-Hazem encounter its third affected fixture.

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Portugal could provide Ronaldo’s next opportunity

The postponement means attention now turns to Portugal, where Jesus is preparing to announce his squad for the final UEFA Nations League group-stage fixtures. The official squad announcement is scheduled for Friday, November 6, with Portugal set to host Denmark on November 14 before travelling to face Wales on November 17.

If selected, the veteran could return to the national team for the Denmark match in Braga. The Selecao has already secured its place in the Nations League quarter-finals after winning its first four group matches, but the upcoming fixtures still offer an opportunity to maintain its momentum.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal walks to the bench as a substitute

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The possible call-up is particularly significant given the events surrounding Ronaldo’s previous international camp. The 41-year-old left the squad after being left out of the starting lineup against Norway, subsequently receiving a 30-day suspension and a fine from the Portuguese Football Federation.

His suspension is expected to have expired before the November fixtures, meaning the disciplinary issue should no longer prevent his selection. Ronaldo has also reportedly been included in the preliminary list, although his place in the final squad remains dependent on Jesus’ decision.

When will Ronaldo play again if Portugal does not call him up?

If Jesus leaves Ronaldo out of the Portugal squad, the forward’s next scheduled opportunity will be Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match against Al-Qadsiah on November 20. That would leave him facing an 18-day gap between competitive appearances, assuming no other fixture is added to his schedule.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

A Portugal selection would bring that wait to an end earlier, with the Denmark match on November 14 potentially becoming his next appearance. The second international fixture against Wales would follow three days later.