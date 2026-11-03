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Cristiano Ronaldo’s son gets first Portugal U-17 call-up as possible debut date emerges after family timeline reveals striking coincidence

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo Jr (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right) for Portugal
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo Jr (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right) for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son is taking another significant step towards following his father’s path after earning his first call-up to Portugal’s Under-17 national team. The selection has brought renewed attention to the teenager’s international progress, with an intriguing connection between the two generations adding another layer of interest to his upcoming opportunity.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 16, has been included in head coach Filipe Ramos’ 23-man squad for the opening round of qualifying matches for the 2027 UEFA European Under-17 Championship. The Al-Nassr academy forward has already represented Portugal at Under-15 and Under-16 level, but this promotion marks another important milestone in his development.

The teenager has gradually worked his way through Portugal’s youth system since making his international debut in May 2025. He has recorded 13 appearances and five goals across the Under-15 and Under-16 teams, scoring twice in four matches at U15 level before adding three goals in nine appearances for the U16 side.

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His performances have also attracted attention at club level, where he continues to develop in Al-Nassr’s academy in Saudi Arabia. According to Portuguese outlet Zerozero, Ronaldo Jr. has scored three goals in seven appearances for the club’s youth team this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. scored a hat-trick for Al Nassr, then performed his father’s iconic “SIUUU” celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. scored a hat-trick for Al Nassr, then performed his father’s iconic “SIUUU” celebration.

The latest call-up gives him another opportunity to demonstrate his potential against international opposition. However, the attention his famous surname brings will likely attract far more scrutiny than that of many other players in the squad.

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When could Cristiano Jr. make his Portugal U-17 debut?

Portugal will begin its European Championship qualifying campaign against Andorra on November 11, giving Ronaldo Jr. a potential opportunity to make his first appearance at U17 level. Filipe Ramos’ side will then face Bulgaria on November 14 before completing the group schedule against Serbia on November 17.

All three matches will take place at the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF)’s Cidade do Futebol training centre in Oeiras. Portugal must finish among the top two teams in its group to progress to the next qualifying stage, making every fixture important for Ramos’ squad.

The selection also creates a possible family reunion at the national team’s training facilities. If he receives a call-up for the Selecao’s upcoming senior international fixtures, Cristiano Ronaldo could be in the same environment as his son, although the two players will have separate schedules and commitments.

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DateOpponentCompetition
November 11, 2026AndorraU17
November 14, 2026BulgariaU17
November 17, 2026SerbiaU17

Remarkable connection with Cristiano Ronaldo’s own career

There is another reason why this particular call-up has attracted attention among Portugal supporters. Ronaldo Jr. is following a remarkably similar international timeline to his father, who made his Portugal U17 debut 25 years earlier.

ronaldo portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal for Portugal

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The senior Ronaldo subsequently progressed to the first team, making his senior Portugal debut just two years after that youth-level milestone. He went on to become the leading goalscorer in men’s international soccer, with 143 goals in 225 appearances for Portugal. The comparison is striking, although his son still has a long way to go before establishing a career of his own.

Cristiano Ronaldo has previously made clear that he does not want his expectations to become an unnecessary burden on the teenager. “We’ll see if he’ll be a great player. He’s not yet,” Ronaldo previously said, acknowledging his son’s potential while emphasizing that talent must be supported by hard work and dedication.

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