New England vs Inter Miami: Projected lineups for the 2026 MLS season match

New England host an Inter Miami side built around Lionel Messi, and the Gillette Stadium crowd will get a measuring-stick game between a red-hot home team and a visiting club still searching for consistent defensive form.

New England come into this one unbeaten in their last three, having beaten the Red Bulls 3-2 on October 28 and the Union 2-1 four days earlier, with a 1-0 win over Chicago Fire on October 17 before that. That stretch has them playing with real confidence heading into this matchup. A fourth straight win would send a strong message about where this team stands late in the season.

Inter Miami have been far more uneven, drawing 2-2 with FC Cincinnati on October 28 after a 0-2 loss to the Red Bulls on October 24, though they did beat Atlanta United 3-1 on October 17. Just one win in their last three results has taken some shine off their form. A result in New England would go a long way toward steadying things before the stretch run.

New England projected lineup

Marko Mitrović sets New England up in a 4-3-3 with Matt Turner behind a back line of Ilay Feingold, Ethan Kohler, Joshua Wynder and Will Sands. The midfield trio of Carles Gil, Brooklyn Raines and Jackson Yueill gives them control and creativity through the center, with Gil’s passing expected to link play into Luca Langoni, Dor Turgeman and Dániel Gazdag up front. There are no absences to account for, so Mitrović can call on his strongest available group for this one.

New England projected starting XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner, Ilay Feingold, Ethan Kohler, Joshua Wynder, Will Sands, Carles Gil, Brooklyn Raines, Jackson Yueill, Luca Langoni, Dor Turgeman, Dániel Gazdag. Coach: Marko Mitrović.

Inter Miami projected lineup

Kily González also goes with a 4-3-3 for Inter Miami, with Dayne St. Clair in goal behind Gonzalo Luján, Casemiro, Micael and Sergio Reguilón across the back. Casemiro’s presence allows Rodrigo De Paul, David Ayala and Matías Galarza freedom to push forward and support a front line of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Germán Berterame. With no absences listed, González has his full first-choice attack available to try to end Miami’s run of indifferent results.

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Inter Miami projected starting XI (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair, Gonzalo Luján, Casemiro, Micael, Sergio Reguilón, Rodrigo De Paul, David Ayala, Matías Galarza, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Germán Berterame. Coach: Kily González.