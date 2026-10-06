Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he will not retire from Portugal as Jorge Jesus feud truth finally emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally broken his silence on the extraordinary fallout with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus, explaining what happened during the latest international camp and why he decided to leave the squad. The 41-year-old captain has offered his own detailed version of events, revealing how a series of conversations and broken agreements turned a promising relationship into one of the biggest controversies surrounding the national team.

Ronaldo says the story began after the 2026 World Cup, when he had already prepared a letter outlining his intention to leave international soccer. However, FPF president Pedro Proença asked him to reconsider and also sought his opinion on potential candidates to replace the previous coach. The veteran says he backed Jesus, whom he had worked with at Al-Nassr, and was genuinely pleased when the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) appointed him.

“I told the President of the Federation that, in my opinion, it would be the right choice,” Ronaldo said in a statement posted on social media. The relationship initially appeared to be strong. Ronaldo says Jesus told him that he was fundamental to his project and presented him with a plan for managing his minutes during international windows.

According to Ronaldo, Jesus initially proposed that he would play the first and final matches of the international window, while making three or four substitutions per game to manage his physical condition. The coach also suggested that Ronaldo could remain in Portugal rather than travel for the away matches against Norway and Denmark.

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Ronaldo immediately rejected that idea because he believed it would send the wrong message while he remained captain. “The privilege of staying in Portugal would not be a good example,” he said, adding that Jesus eventually agreed with his position. The 41-year-old then started Portugal‘s opening match against Wales and accepted being substituted without complaint. He even handed the captain’s armband to Bruno Fernandes, believing everything remained on track.

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The Norway match changed everything

The decisive moment came before Portugal’s match against Norway. Ronaldo says an assistant approached him at lunchtime and told him that Jesus wanted to speak, with the coach unexpectedly asking whether he was fit enough to play 30 minutes.

Although that request fell outside his original recovery plan, Ronaldo agreed. “I warmed up from half-time, watched the minutes go by, and was not called. The coach had broken his word to me,” Ronaldo wrote.

Portugal won the match, but Ronaldo says he was frustrated and did not greet the supporters afterward. He later apologized for that decision, accepting responsibility and acknowledging that fans had traveled specifically hoping to see him play.

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Ronaldo says second promise was broken

A meeting between Ronaldo, Jesus and Al-Nassr sporting director Simão Coutinho followed the incident. Ronaldo says they agreed that Jesus would explain during his next press conference that Ronaldo had never demanded playing time, that the original plan had been proposed by the coach and that using him to warm up without bringing him on had been a mistake.

Ronaldo claims the press conference then unfolded very differently. “The posture had nothing to do with our meeting; I heard expressions and an aggressiveness that I do not believe I deserved,” he said, describing it as the second time Jesus had broken his word.

The dispute ultimately convinced Ronaldo that remaining with the squad would damage the group. He left the camp before the Denmark match, triggering widespread speculation that his international career could already be over.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Ronaldo confirms he will continue with Portugal

Despite the dramatic fallout, Ronaldo has now made his position clear. He does not intend to retire from Portugal, although he expects to serve whatever suspension the Portuguese Football Federation imposes for leaving the camp. “I can promise all my fans, naturally and especially all Portuguese people, that we will have one or more farewell matches; there will be time for that,” he added.

More importantly, he stressed that his priority remains competing for his country. “If I am physically well, playing for my club, with goals I hope, after serving the suspension that may be applied to me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team.”

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That statement effectively closes the door on immediate retirement speculation while leaving the relationship with Jesus far less certain.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans

Ronaldo accepts punishment for leaving camp

Ronaldo has also taken responsibility for his decision to walk away from the squad. He apologized to his teammates and supporters and acknowledged that his status as captain means his actions carry additional responsibility.

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“The responsibility is exclusively mine. I apologise to the Portuguese people once again,” Ronaldo said, while also insisting that he has never interfered with a coach’s technical or tactical decisions during his nearly 25-year international career.

He also rejected the idea that his next appearance for Portugal should automatically be treated as a farewell. Ronaldo says that when he thinks about the national team, his first thought is competition, and he wants to return to help Portugal win.