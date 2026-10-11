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Liverpool vs Manchester City: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

World Soccer Talk

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Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks dejected following the Premier League match.
© Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesVirgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks dejected following the Premier League match.
Anfield hosts the heavyweight fixture of the Premier League weekend when Liverpool hosts Manchester City in a meeting that could shape the early title picture.
Liverpool arrive off a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on September 20, a result that followed a scoreless draw with Fulham on September 12 and a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town back on September 4.
Manchester City come in in form, having beaten Sunderland 5-3 on September 20 after edging Man U 1-0 the previous week and opening with a 1-0 win over Coventry on September 5.
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Liverpool confirmed lineup

Andoni Iraola sets Liverpool up in a 4-2-3-1 with Alisson behind a back line of Kerkez, Jacquet, Van Dijk and Araujo. Gravenberch and Mac Allister sit as the double pivot, with Wirtz, Barcola and Muñoz forming the attacking midfield line in support of Koumas up top.
Liverpool confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; Milos Kerkez, Virgil van Dijk, Jérémy Jacquet, Ronald Araújo; Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz, Ryan Gravenberch; Víctor Muñoz, Lewis Koumas, Bradley Barcola. Coach: Andoni Iraola.

Manchester City confirmed lineup

Enzo Maresca lines Manchester City up in a matching 4-2-3-1, with Donnarumma in goal behind Nunes, Guehi, Dias and O’Reilly. Anderson and Fernandez anchor midfield, freeing Cherki, Ndiaye and Semenyo to work around Haaland at the point of the attack. There are no absences listed for City, so Maresca can select his preferred group without any enforced changes.
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Manchester City confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi, Nico O’Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernández; Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland, Iliman Ndiaye. Coach: Enzo Maresca.
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