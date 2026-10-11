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Vinicius Jr. red card: Real Madrid star at risk of missing El Clasico vs. Barcelona after referee report

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid vs Villarreal
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid vs Villarreal

Real Madrid are in serious trouble. Following Vinicius Jr.’s red card against Villarreal, the referee’s report may impact him more severely than expected, risking his availability for El Clasico against Barcelona.

Referee Isidro Diaz de Mera submitted the final match report to the disciplinary commission. In it, he detailed further angry outbursts from Vinicius Junior, noting that the forward ranted aggressively against the referee and other officials after being shown the red card for pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair.

“Vinicius, after having been sent off and still on the pitch, continued protesting my decision, shouting loudly, heading toward the area where I was with an aggressive attitude, having to be restrained by teammates, without being able to understand any specific expression,” the referee’s report stated.

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El Clasico against Barcelona is at risk

These types of fouls usually carry a standard one-match ban, which would make him unavailable to face Sevilla on October 18. Nevertheless, his reaction to the dismissal could increase the severity of the punishment.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid (2026)

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid (2026)

Several fans in the stands caught Vinicius Jr. reacting irately as he left the field. As reported by the referee, he was extremely angry, and his own teammates had to restrain him and lead him away to prevent the situation from escalating further.

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Vinícius Jr. apologizes to teammates and Real Madrid fans after red card against Villarreal

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Vinícius Jr. apologizes to teammates and Real Madrid fans after red card against Villarreal

If a harsher sanction is handed down, Vinicius Jr. risks missing El Clasico against Barcelona. A two-game suspension would rule him out of this key match against Hansi Flick’s side on October 25.

Vinicius Jr.’s performances have been underwhelming

Vinicius Jr.’s recent form has been far from ideal. He endured a difficult 2026 World Cup and, upon returning to Real Madrid, has struggled to reach his peak level, leading many fans to question whether he should even start for Los Blancos.

With a goal disallowed and a red card shown against Villarreal, Vinicius Junior’s confidence could take a major hit. If he misses El Clasico, coach Jose Mourinho must decide who will replace him to partner Kylian Mbappe in attack.

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