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Cristiano Ronaldo could be reunited with Portugal teammates sooner than expected as FPF president Pedro Proenca reveals major return date goal

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Portugal has become a major talking point following his dramatic departure from the national team camp after federation president Pedro Proenca addressed the dispute involving the national team captain and coach Jorge Jesus. With disciplinary proceedings still underway, Proença has offered fresh hope of reconciliation, although Ronaldo’s return remains dependent on how the situation develops.

Proenca addressed the controversy on Saturday, October 10, emphasizing that Portugal remains focused on defending its UEFA Nations League title while working towards a resolution. His message also offered an encouraging indication of when Ronaldo could potentially return to international duty, although the ongoing disciplinary process means that nothing has been guaranteed.

He adopted a conciliatory tone when discussing the dispute, describing it as a misunderstanding that the relevant parties should resolve through dialogue. He stressed that the federation, head coach Jorge Jesus, the players and Ronaldo himself all share a desire to move forward. “This is a moment for tranquility, for serenity, we are all sitting at the table, there is a great desire to have our captain back,” Proenca said, according to Sapo.pt.

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The federation president also praised Ronaldo’s extraordinary contribution to Portuguese soccer, highlighting his more than two decades of service to the national team. Proenca indicated that the FPF would work to create the right conditions for the captain’s return while allowing the independent disciplinary authorities to carry out their responsibilities.

ronaldo jesus proenca

Pedro Proenca, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jorge Jesus

New possible reunion date emerges

The most significant part of Proenca’s message concerned Portugal’s next international gathering. The president said the federation hoped to reunite the same group of 25 players who began the previous training camp, with Ronaldo potentially included if the circumstances permit.

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The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) and its president, in this spirit of tranquility, speaking with all parties, who have already publicly demonstrated their desire to have the captain back with us, there is an expressed wish from everyone. This includes the Federation, the FPF president, the national team coach, the captain, and the players. Everyone, without exception, wants to be together again in November”, Proenca explained.

portugal fifa

Players of Portugal pose for a team photograph

That statement makes November the clearest potential target for Ronaldo’s return to the Portugal squad, with the national team scheduled to face Denmark at home and Wales away in the Nations League. However, the date remains a possibility rather than a confirmed comeback, as Ronaldo’s availability will depend on the disciplinary outcome and the coaching staff’s selection decisions.

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Proenca reiterated that the shared desire for reconciliation should not be confused with interference in the formal investigation. The FPF president made clear that the disciplinary authorities operate independently and will determine the consequences of Ronaldo’s actions.

How long could Ronaldo be out?

The FPF has formally opened disciplinary proceedings against Ronaldo, referring the matter to its independent disciplinary investigation body. The case concerns his departure from the national team camp, and the federation has indicated that the process will proceed separately from efforts to restore unity within the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (2026)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (2026)

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Under the relevant regulations, abandoning national team duties without justification can carry a suspension of one to six months, alongside a financial penalty. No final sanction has been confirmed, meaning Ronaldo’s participation in Portugal’s November matches cannot yet be guaranteed.

Proenca has deliberately avoided predicting the outcome, emphasizing that the independent body must be allowed to do its work. His public comments nevertheless suggest that the federation would prefer a constructive resolution over a prolonged breakdown in relations.

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