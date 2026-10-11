How to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan on US television and via legal streaming:

Match Overview

Sassuolo host AC Milan on Sunday, October 11 in Serie A. The hosts have been inconsistent lately, losing 1-2 to Monza on September 18 after beating Juventus 3-2 on September 13 and drawing 2-2 with Bologna on September 6.

AC Milan visit Sassuolo off the back of a 3-0 win over Lecce on September 20. Before that result, Milan drew 2-2 with Lazio on September 12 and 1-1 with Juventus on September 6.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan record

Int he last four meetings between Sassuolo and AC Milan, each one have had a win and two draws. The most recent meeting came on May 3, when Sassuolo won 2-0 at home. The previous encounter ended 2-2 at Milan on December 14, following a 3-3 draw at Sassuolo on April 14, 2024, and a 1-0 Milan win on December 30, 2023.

Match Score Date Competition Sassuolo vs. AC Milan 2-0 May 3, 2026 Serie A 25/26 AC Milan vs. Sassuolo 2-2 December 14, 2025 Serie A 25/26 Sassuolo vs. AC Milan 3-3 April 14, 2024 Serie A 2023-24 AC Milan vs. Sassuolo 1-0 December 30, 2023 Serie A 2023-24

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2026-27 Serie A standings

Position Team GP Points 1 Roma 5 13 2 Inter Milan 5 13 3 Lazio 5 13 4 Cagliari 5 12 5 AC Milan 5 11 6 Frosinone 5 10 7 Juventus 5 10 8 Como 5 10 9 Napoli 5 7 10 Sassuolo 5 7 11 Atalanta 5 6 12 Lecce 5 6 13 Udinese 5 4 14 Torino 5 4 15 Parma 5 4 16 Monza 5 4 17 Fiorentina 5 4 18 Bologna 5 2 19 Genoa 5 1 20 Venezia 5 0

All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET) Genoa vs. Fiorentina Saturday, October 10, 2026 9:00 AM Inter Milan vs. Parma Saturday, October 10, 2026 12:00 PM Napoli vs. Frosinone Saturday, October 10, 2026 2:45 PM Como 1907 vs. Roma Sunday, October 11, 2026 6:30 AM Lecce vs. Bologna Sunday, October 11, 2026 9:00 AM Lazio vs. Monza Sunday, October 11, 2026 9:00 AM Sassuolo vs. AC Milan Sunday, October 11, 2026 12:00 PM Cagliari vs. Juventus Sunday, October 11, 2026 2:45 PM Atalanta vs. Venezia FC Monday, October 12, 2026 12:30 PM Torino vs. Udinese Monday, October 12, 2026 2:45 PM

More details on how to watch You can watch the Sassuolo vs AC Milan live stream on Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers on your computer. In addition to this game, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can watch leagues such as Serie A and enjoy comprehensive coverage of global soccer. The service is available for $14.99 per month, offering great value for soccer fans who want to follow multiple leagues and tournaments throughout the year. Beyond soccer, the platform also features a deep library of movies, TV shows, and other live sports, making it a complete entertainment package for the whole family. SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary