How to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

|WHO
|Sassuolo vs AC Milan
|WHAT
|Serie A
|WHEN
|12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Sunday, October 11, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Sassuolo vs AC Milan record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Sassuolo vs. AC Milan
|2-0
|May 3, 2026
|Serie A 25/26
|AC Milan vs. Sassuolo
|2-2
|December 14, 2025
|Serie A 25/26
|Sassuolo vs. AC Milan
|3-3
|April 14, 2024
|Serie A 2023-24
|AC Milan vs. Sassuolo
|1-0
|December 30, 2023
|Serie A 2023-24
2026-27 Serie A standings
|Position
|Team
|GP
|Points
|1
|Roma
|5
|13
|2
|Inter Milan
|5
|13
|3
|Lazio
|5
|13
|4
|Cagliari
|5
|12
|5
|AC Milan
|5
|11
|6
|Frosinone
|5
|10
|7
|Juventus
|5
|10
|8
|Como
|5
|10
|9
|Napoli
|5
|7
|10
|Sassuolo
|5
|7
|11
|Atalanta
|5
|6
|12
|Lecce
|5
|6
|13
|Udinese
|5
|4
|14
|Torino
|5
|4
|15
|Parma
|5
|4
|16
|Monza
|5
|4
|17
|Fiorentina
|5
|4
|18
|Bologna
|5
|2
|19
|Genoa
|5
|1
|20
|Venezia
|5
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Genoa vs. Fiorentina
|Saturday, October 10, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Inter Milan vs. Parma
|Saturday, October 10, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Napoli vs. Frosinone
|Saturday, October 10, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Como 1907 vs. Roma
|Sunday, October 11, 2026
|6:30 AM
|Lecce vs. Bologna
|Sunday, October 11, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Lazio vs. Monza
|Sunday, October 11, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Sassuolo vs. AC Milan
|Sunday, October 11, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Cagliari vs. Juventus
|Sunday, October 11, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Atalanta vs. Venezia FC
|Monday, October 12, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Torino vs. Udinese
|Monday, October 12, 2026
|2:45 PM
More details on how to watch
You can watch the Sassuolo vs AC Milan live stream on Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers on your computer.
In addition to this game, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can watch leagues such as Serie A and enjoy comprehensive coverage of global soccer.
The service is available for $14.99 per month, offering great value for soccer fans who want to follow multiple leagues and tournaments throughout the year.
Beyond soccer, the platform also features a deep library of movies, TV shows, and other live sports, making it a complete entertainment package for the whole family.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Sassuolo will face AC Milan on Sunday, October 11, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
- Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo will carry the Sassuolo vs AC Milan game in the United States.
- The head-to-head recent record is level at 1 win apiece with 2 draws in 4 meetings.