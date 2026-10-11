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How to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Sassuolo vs AC Milan
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Sunday, October 11, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Sassuolo host AC Milan on Sunday, October 11 in Serie A. The hosts have been inconsistent lately, losing 1-2 to Monza on September 18 after beating Juventus 3-2 on September 13 and drawing 2-2 with Bologna on September 6.
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AC Milan visit Sassuolo off the back of a 3-0 win over Lecce on September 20. Before that result, Milan drew 2-2 with Lazio on September 12 and 1-1 with Juventus on September 6.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan record

Int he last four meetings between Sassuolo and AC Milan, each one have had a win and two draws. The most recent meeting came on May 3, when Sassuolo won 2-0 at home. The previous encounter ended 2-2 at Milan on December 14, following a 3-3 draw at Sassuolo on April 14, 2024, and a 1-0 Milan win on December 30, 2023.
Match Score Date Competition
Sassuolo vs. AC Milan 2-0 May 3, 2026 Serie A 25/26
AC Milan vs. Sassuolo 2-2 December 14, 2025 Serie A 25/26
Sassuolo vs. AC Milan 3-3 April 14, 2024 Serie A 2023-24
AC Milan vs. Sassuolo 1-0 December 30, 2023 Serie A 2023-24
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2026-27 Serie A standings

Position Team GP Points
1 Roma 5 13
2 Inter Milan 5 13
3 Lazio 5 13
4 Cagliari 5 12
5 AC Milan 5 11
6 Frosinone 5 10
7 Juventus 5 10
8 Como 5 10
9 Napoli 5 7
10 Sassuolo 5 7
11 Atalanta 5 6
12 Lecce 5 6
13 Udinese 5 4
14 Torino 5 4
15 Parma 5 4
16 Monza 5 4
17 Fiorentina 5 4
18 Bologna 5 2
19 Genoa 5 1
20 Venezia 5 0

All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET)
Genoa vs. Fiorentina Saturday, October 10, 2026 9:00 AM
Inter Milan vs. Parma Saturday, October 10, 2026 12:00 PM
Napoli vs. Frosinone Saturday, October 10, 2026 2:45 PM
Como 1907 vs. Roma Sunday, October 11, 2026 6:30 AM
Lecce vs. Bologna Sunday, October 11, 2026 9:00 AM
Lazio vs. Monza Sunday, October 11, 2026 9:00 AM
Sassuolo vs. AC Milan Sunday, October 11, 2026 12:00 PM
Cagliari vs. Juventus Sunday, October 11, 2026 2:45 PM
Atalanta vs. Venezia FC Monday, October 12, 2026 12:30 PM
Torino vs. Udinese Monday, October 12, 2026 2:45 PM

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Sassuolo vs AC Milan live stream on Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers on your computer.

In addition to this game, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can watch leagues such as Serie A and enjoy comprehensive coverage of global soccer.

The service is available for $14.99 per month, offering great value for soccer fans who want to follow multiple leagues and tournaments throughout the year.

Beyond soccer, the platform also features a deep library of movies, TV shows, and other live sports, making it a complete entertainment package for the whole family.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Sassuolo will face AC Milan on Sunday, October 11, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
  • Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo will carry the Sassuolo vs AC Milan game in the United States.
  • The head-to-head recent record is level at 1 win apiece with 2 draws in 4 meetings.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic’s role for Milan’s clash vs Sassuolo takes intriguing turn as Ruben Amorim’s lineup begins to emerge ahead of packed October

Christian Pulisic’s role for Milan’s clash vs Sassuolo takes intriguing turn as Ruben Amorim’s lineup begins to emerge ahead of packed October

Battered by injuries and facing a relentless fixture list, the Rossoneri mastermind is on the precipice of a profound tactical metamorphosis, where the role of the American talisman hangs delicately in the balance.

Christian Pulisic’s status for Sassuolo clash in Serie A emerges after USMNT star gets crucial vote of confidence from Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri

Christian Pulisic’s status for Sassuolo clash in Serie A emerges after USMNT star gets crucial vote of confidence from Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri

In the wake of Christian Pulisic's struggles, Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri has stepped in to defend the struggling striker ahead of their pivotal match against Sassuolo.

Christian Pulisic’s goal controversy vs. Sassuolo explodes as Serie A referee chiefs drop shocking verdict: What it means for Milan and USMNT star

Christian Pulisic’s goal controversy vs. Sassuolo explodes as Serie A referee chiefs drop shocking verdict: What it means for Milan and USMNT star

Christian Pulisic walked off the pitch at San Siro believing he had done his job. The net had rippled, the crowd had erupted, and Milan had seemingly taken control of a tense Serie A afternoon. Instead, what followed was confusion, whistles, and a growing sense that something decisive had been taken away.

How to watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

How to watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

AC Milan will face Sassuolo on Matchday 15 of the 2025/26 Serie A season. Supporters in the United States can follow every moment with complete kickoff details and broadcast information across TV and streaming platforms.

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