How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Liverpool vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:

Match Overview

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, October 11 in the Premier League. The Reds come in unbeaten in their last three matches, with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on September 20, a 3-1 win over Spurs on September 15, and a scoreless draw with Fulham on September 12.

Manchester City arrive in good form of their own. The club have won their last three outings, including a 5-3 win over Sunderland on September 20, a 5-0 rout of Norwich, and a 1-0 result against Man Utd.

Liverpool vs Manchester City record

These two clubs have met several times, with Manchester City winning 5, Liverpool winning 3, and 2 draws in the 10 most recent matches. Manchester City have the edge in recent meetings too, winning the last encounter 4-0 on April 4 and taking three of the last four, including a 3-0 win on November 9, 2025, and a 2-1 win at Anfield on February 8, 2026. Liverpool’s only win in that span came on February 23, 2025, a 2-0 result at Manchester City.

Match Score Date Competition Manchester City vs. Liverpool 4-0 April 4, 2026 FA Cup Liverpool vs. Manchester City 1-2 February 8, 2026 Premier League Manchester City vs. Liverpool 3-0 November 9, 2025 Premier League Manchester City vs. Liverpool 0-2 February 23, 2025 Premier League Liverpool vs. Manchester City 2-0 December 1, 2024 Premier League Liverpool vs. Manchester City 1-1 March 10, 2024 Premier League Manchester City vs. Liverpool 1-1 November 25, 2023 Premier League Manchester City vs. Liverpool 4-1 April 1, 2023 Premier League Manchester City vs. Liverpool 3-2 December 22, 2022 League Cup Liverpool vs. Manchester City 1-0 October 16, 2022 Premier League

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2026-27 Premier League standings

Position Team GP Points 1 Manchester City 5 15 2 Arsenal 5 12 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 5 10 4 Brentford 5 9 5 Leeds United 5 9 6 Liverpool 5 9 7 Everton 5 9 8 Hull City 5 8 9 Newcastle United 5 8 10 Chelsea 5 7 11 Ipswich Town 5 6 12 Manchester United 5 5 13 Nottingham Forest 5 5 14 Sunderland 5 4 15 Crystal Palace 5 4 16 Aston Villa 5 4 17 AFC Bournemouth 5 3 18 Coventry City 5 3 19 Fulham 5 2 20 Tottenham Hotspur 5 2

All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Arsenal vs. Leeds Saturday, October 10, 2026 7:30 AM Sunderland vs. Albion Saturday, October 10, 2026 10:00 AM Ipswich Town vs. Fulham Saturday, October 10, 2026 10:00 AM Chelsea vs. Bournemouth Saturday, October 10, 2026 10:00 AM Aston Villa vs. Brentford Saturday, October 10, 2026 10:00 AM Manchester United vs. Tottenham Saturday, October 10, 2026 12:30 PM Hull vs. Everton Sunday, October 11, 2026 9:00 AM Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Sunday, October 11, 2026 9:00 AM Liverpool vs. Manchester City Sunday, October 11, 2026 11:30 AM Coventry vs. Newcastle Monday, October 12, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Aston Villa vs Everton and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fuboapp is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Liverpool will face Manchester City on Sunday, October 11, for the 2026-27 Premier League.

Fubo, NBC will carry the Liverpool vs Manchester City game in the United States.

Manchester City lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in the last 10 meetings.

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