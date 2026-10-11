How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

|WHO
|Liverpool vs Manchester City
|WHAT
|Premier League
|WHEN
|11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, October 11, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, NBC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Liverpool vs Manchester City record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Manchester City vs. Liverpool
|4-0
|April 4, 2026
|FA Cup
|Liverpool vs. Manchester City
|1-2
|February 8, 2026
|Premier League
|Manchester City vs. Liverpool
|3-0
|November 9, 2025
|Premier League
|Manchester City vs. Liverpool
|0-2
|February 23, 2025
|Premier League
|Liverpool vs. Manchester City
|2-0
|December 1, 2024
|Premier League
|Liverpool vs. Manchester City
|1-1
|March 10, 2024
|Premier League
|Manchester City vs. Liverpool
|1-1
|November 25, 2023
|Premier League
|Manchester City vs. Liverpool
|4-1
|April 1, 2023
|Premier League
|Manchester City vs. Liverpool
|3-2
|December 22, 2022
|League Cup
|Liverpool vs. Manchester City
|1-0
|October 16, 2022
|Premier League
2026-27 Premier League standings
|Position
|Team
|GP
|Points
|1
|Manchester City
|5
|15
|2
|Arsenal
|5
|12
|3
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|10
|4
|Brentford
|5
|9
|5
|Leeds United
|5
|9
|6
|Liverpool
|5
|9
|7
|Everton
|5
|9
|8
|Hull City
|5
|8
|9
|Newcastle United
|5
|8
|10
|Chelsea
|5
|7
|11
|Ipswich Town
|5
|6
|12
|Manchester United
|5
|5
|13
|Nottingham Forest
|5
|5
|14
|Sunderland
|5
|4
|15
|Crystal Palace
|5
|4
|16
|Aston Villa
|5
|4
|17
|AFC Bournemouth
|5
|3
|18
|Coventry City
|5
|3
|19
|Fulham
|5
|2
|20
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|2
All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Arsenal vs. Leeds
|Saturday, October 10, 2026
|7:30 AM
|Sunderland vs. Albion
|Saturday, October 10, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Ipswich Town vs. Fulham
|Saturday, October 10, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
|Saturday, October 10, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Aston Villa vs. Brentford
|Saturday, October 10, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Manchester United vs. Tottenham
|Saturday, October 10, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Hull vs. Everton
|Sunday, October 11, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham
|Sunday, October 11, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Liverpool vs. Manchester City
|Sunday, October 11, 2026
|11:30 AM
|Coventry vs. Newcastle
|Monday, October 12, 2026
|3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Aston Villa vs Everton and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Liverpool will face Manchester City on Sunday, October 11, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
- Fubo, NBC will carry the Liverpool vs Manchester City game in the United States.
- Manchester City lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in the last 10 meetings.