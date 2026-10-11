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Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Confirmed lineups for Sassuolo vs AC Milan in 2026-27 Serie A Matchday 6

World Soccer Talk

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on
© XChristian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on
Sassuolo and AC Milan meet in Serie A with both sides looking to settle into a rhythm after mixed results this month.
Sassuolo come into this one off a 1-2 loss to Monza on September 18, a result that followed a 3-2 win over Juventus on September 13 and a 2-2 draw with Bologna on September 6.
AC Milan arrive having won 3-0 at Lecce on September 20, part of a stretch that also included a 2-2 draw with Lazio on September 12 and a 1-1 draw against Juventus on September 6.
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As for Christian Pulisic, he is expected to start for AC Milan. Ruben Amorin has said that the USMNT star is a key player for them and expects him to shine under his guidance.

Sassuolo confirmed lineup

Alberto Aquilani lines Sassuolo up in a 4-3-3 with Arijanet Muric behind a back line of Josh Doig, Fedde Leysen, Duje Caleta-Car and Simone Cinquegrano. Nemanja Matic anchors the midfield alongside Kristian Thorstvedt and Vasilije Adzic, giving the group experience and composure in possession. Up front, Armand Lauriente and Domenico Berardi stretch the play wide while Sebastiano Esposito leads the line. There are no absences listed for Sassuolo, so Aquilani has his full projected group available.
Sassuolo confirmed starting XI (4-3-3): Arijanet Muric, Josh Doig, Fedde Leysen, Duje Caleta-Car, Ignace Van Der Brempt, Darryl Bakola, Nemanja Matic, Vasilije Adzic, Armand Lauriente, Sebastiano Esposito, Domenico Berardi. Coach: Alberto Aquilani.
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AC Milan confirmed lineup

Ruben Amorim sets AC Milan up in a 4-4-1-1, with Mike Maignan in goal behind Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, Mario Gila and Davide Bartesaghi. The midfield band of Christian Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot, Luka Modric and Samuel Chukwueze offers a mix of defensive solidity and creativity, while Diego Moreira is tucked in just behind Goncalo Ramos at the top of the shape. No absences are listed for Milan, so Amorim can call on his intended starting group.
AC Milan confirmed starting XI (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan, Strahinja Pavlovic, Mario Gila, Matteo Gabbia, Christian Pulisic, Pervis Estupinan, Adrien Rabiot, Samuel Chukwueze, Diego Moreira, Yunus Musah, Goncalo Ramos. Coach: Ruben Amorim.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
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