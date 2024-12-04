ACF Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove, who collapsed during Sunday’s Serie A match against Inter Milan, is conscious and in good condition following a cardiac arrest brought on by an epileptic seizure. The 22-year-old is making a positive recovery.

Bove was extubated on Monday and initial tests revealed no neurological or cardiac damage. Italian media reported he is conscious and alert, engaging in lucid conversations with family members.

While his condition is encouraging, he remains in the intensive care unit at Florence’s Careggi Hospital for further observation and testing.

Bove has received visits from loved ones, including his girlfriend and parents, as well as his coach, Raffaele Palladino, and Fiorentina captain Danilo Cataldi. Additional club officials are expected to visit shortly. Medical personnel stabilized Bove both on the field and at the hospital, where he spent the night under sedation.

Potential causes under investigation

While an epileptic seizure triggering cardiac arrest was initially reported, European reports suggest a rapid drop in blood potassium levels could have been a contributing factor, potentially leading to cardiac complications. A hard collision with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries during the game may also have played a role.

Bove will undergo further medical examinations, including a cardiac MRI, to rule out any potential for future arrhythmic episodes. A positive outcome from this test would bring him closer to returning to the pitch.

The positive news about Edoardo Bove’s condition provides immense relief. While his recovery journey continues, the initial reports are highly encouraging, suggesting a positive outlook for the young player’s return to professional football. The football community awaits further updates with hope and support.