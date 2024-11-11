Inter Miami suffered an unexpected setback in the round of 16 playoffs series for the MLS Cup against Atlanta United. After an amazing performance from former USMNT goalkeeper Brad Guzan, the Five Stripes overcame the series, coming victorious in the third game. Following the defeat, Lionel Messi issued a clear message to the MLS ahead of next season.

In a hard-fought series, Messi was unable to showcase his skills after Guzan pulled off 7 incredible saves. Despite converting a header to level the score 2-2, Inter Miami come up short defensively and Atlanta sealed the series with a late goal in the 76th minute, leaving Inter Miami’s postseason hopes dashed. 2 days after the game, Messi decide to break silence after the elimination via an Instagram post:

“A season ended in which we continued to grow as a club and, although we achieved some goals, we wanted more. Thanks to all the people who joined and supported us. Now let’s get ready to come back stronger next year,” wrote the Argentine star on Instagram.

Despite the disappointment, Messi’s commitment to Inter Miami remains unwavering. The forward’s contract runs through December 2025, with an option for an additional year. Speculation about his future has quieted as Messi sets his sights on making an even greater impact in his sophomore MLS season.

Messi’s first complete season with Inter Miami may have ended early, but his individual contributions were nothing short of spectacular. In 25 appearances across the MLS regular season, playoffs, and CONCACAF Champions Cup, he tallied 23 goals and 13 assists. Messi also tied for the league’s highest goal contributions (32) alongside Gabriel Pec of Los Angeles Galaxy, who remains in the playoff hunt.

When will Messi play again?

With Inter Miami’s season over, the club has no scheduled matches for the remainder of 2024. Messi is expected to return to action during the MLS preseason, which kicks off in late January 2025.

However, Messi still has international commitments this year. He has been called up by Lionel Scaloni for Argentina’s upcoming CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. The Albiceleste will face Paraguay on November 14 and host Peru on November 19, likely marking Messi’s final matches of 2024.

What’s next for MLS Cup?

While Messi and Inter Miami are out, the MLS Cup Playoffs are heating up. The quarterfinals are taking shape, with Los Angeles FC set to face Seattle Sounders, and LA Galaxy squaring off against Minnesota United on November 24.

On the other side of the bracket, Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls await their opponents. Atlanta will face the winner of Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC, while New York will take on the victor of FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC. The MLS Cup promises more drama as teams vie for the ultimate prize.