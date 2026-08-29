Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Argentina’s Leandro Paredes questions FIFA World Cup sanction, points to Gavi’s lighter punishment

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Leandro Paredes of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLeandro Paredes of Argentina.

Leandro Paredes broke his silence on the 10-match ban handed down by FIFA following the incidents in Argentina’s World Cup final win over Spain, calling the sanction excessive during his first public comments on the matter. “For me the sanction is excessive, and I hope it can be reduced,” Paredes said.

The Boca Juniors midfielder didn’t shy away from comparing his punishment to that of Gavi, who was involved in the same clash but received just a single-match suspension and a $30,000 fine from FIFA.

Speaking to reporters at La Bombonera following Boca’s 1-0 win over Lanús, Paredes addressed the topic directly. “It seems exaggerated,” Paredes said of his own sanction, adding: “The strange thing is that Gavi got one match, and he’s the one who hit me in the chest”.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Paredes stopped short of elaborating further on the incident itself, instead pointing to the ongoing appeals process as his best hope for relief. “There’s still the appeal, and we’ll see if the sanction can be reduced,” he said, expressing confidence that a resolution could still come his way.

Tweet placeholder

Argentina could use next friendlies to serve suspensions

The comments come after FIFA confirmed that Paredes, along with teammates Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada, would be permitted to serve their World Cup-related suspensions during international friendlies rather than competitive fixtures, easing the impact on Argentina’s schedule.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s presence in Argentina’s upcoming friendlies reportedly in doubt as talks with China resume

see also

Lionel Messi’s presence in Argentina’s upcoming friendlies reportedly in doubt as talks with China resume

Argentina can schedule up to four friendlies during the extended September-October window, plus two more in November, giving Almada and Molina more than enough matches to clear their suspensions in the short term.

Paredes, given his longer 10-match ban, is the one most likely to still be serving time once competitive qualifiers roll around, though the exact timeline depends on how many friendlies the AFA lines up in the coming international windows.

The federation has said it will continue pushing to reduce the bans on appeal once FIFA releases the full grounds for its rulings, with the case ultimately eligible to reach the Court of Arbitration for Sport if needed.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Gavi receives encouraging injury update after early exit in Barcelona’s La Liga debut

Gavi receives encouraging injury update after early exit in Barcelona’s La Liga debut

After being forced out in La Liga debut, FC Barcelona issued an encouraging injury update on Gavi.

FIFA opens disciplinary cases against Gavi and Argentina, with AFA accused of four World Cup breaches

FIFA opens disciplinary cases against Gavi and Argentina, with AFA accused of four World Cup breaches

FIFA has opened disciplinary cases against Spain's Gavi and numerous Argentina players following the 2026 World Cup final, with AFA accused of four potential breaches throughout the entire tournament.

Gavi breaks silence on Leandro Paredes after post-final brawl at the 2026 World Cup

Gavi breaks silence on Leandro Paredes after post-final brawl at the 2026 World Cup

Following the brief altercation between Gavi and Leandro Paredes after the 2026 World Cup final, the Spaniard addressed the possible suspension facing the Argentine player.

Why isn’t Gavi starting for Spain against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final?

Why isn’t Gavi starting for Spain against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final?

Spain face Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final, where Gavi will begin the match on the bench.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo