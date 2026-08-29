Argentina’s Leandro Paredes questions FIFA World Cup sanction, points to Gavi’s lighter punishment

Leandro Paredes broke his silence on the 10-match ban handed down by FIFA following the incidents in Argentina’s World Cup final win over Spain, calling the sanction excessive during his first public comments on the matter. “For me the sanction is excessive, and I hope it can be reduced,” Paredes said.

The Boca Juniors midfielder didn’t shy away from comparing his punishment to that of Gavi, who was involved in the same clash but received just a single-match suspension and a $30,000 fine from FIFA.

Speaking to reporters at La Bombonera following Boca’s 1-0 win over Lanús, Paredes addressed the topic directly. “It seems exaggerated,” Paredes said of his own sanction, adding: “The strange thing is that Gavi got one match, and he’s the one who hit me in the chest”.

Paredes stopped short of elaborating further on the incident itself, instead pointing to the ongoing appeals process as his best hope for relief. “There’s still the appeal, and we’ll see if the sanction can be reduced,” he said, expressing confidence that a resolution could still come his way.

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Argentina could use next friendlies to serve suspensions

The comments come after FIFA confirmed that Paredes, along with teammates Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada, would be permitted to serve their World Cup-related suspensions during international friendlies rather than competitive fixtures, easing the impact on Argentina’s schedule.

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Argentina can schedule up to four friendlies during the extended September-October window, plus two more in November, giving Almada and Molina more than enough matches to clear their suspensions in the short term.

Paredes, given his longer 10-match ban, is the one most likely to still be serving time once competitive qualifiers roll around, though the exact timeline depends on how many friendlies the AFA lines up in the coming international windows.

The federation has said it will continue pushing to reduce the bans on appeal once FIFA releases the full grounds for its rulings, with the case ultimately eligible to reach the Court of Arbitration for Sport if needed.

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