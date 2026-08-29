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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr look to close financial oversight deal to complete summer signings

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr have submitted a fresh round of financial documents in an intensive push to secure approval from the Saudi Pro League’s Financial Control Committee, according to journalist Ali Al-Abdallah, in hopes of completing a limited number of signings in the coming days. The move marks the latest step in a monthslong effort by the Saudi club to resolve a financial crisis that has severely restricted its transfer activity this summer.

The restrictions stem from accumulated debts exceeding SR800 million (roughly $213 million), which prompted the Public Investment Fund to intervene in late July with a broader restructuring plan for the club’s finances.

Al Nassr believed they had cleared the way for signings after completing an initial round of procedures, but the Financial Control Committee has continued to block several requests since, including rejecting contract renewals for goalkeepers Nawaf Al-Aqidi and Raghed Al-Najjar, as well as Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

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With the transfer window nearing its close, this latest submission represents Al Nassr’s best chance yet to add reinforcements around Ronaldo before the deadline.

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Should the approval come through, the club would still be working under a “limited” scope for new arrivals, but any green light would offer Ange Postecoglou much-needed depth as Al Nassr look to defend their Saudi Pro League title.

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Cristiano Ronaldo sets new Al Nassr record with 104th Saudi Pro League goal

Al Nassr’s plan to recover funds

As part of its recovery efforts, Al Nassr have leaned on new commercial partnerships, including deals with AI company Humain and Cruise Saudi, aimed at improving the club’s financial standing and unlocking room to operate in the market again.

The Public Investment Fund has led the broader restructuring push, working alongside club management to address both current and future financial obligations since intervening in late July.

Those efforts already helped clear the way for the club’s first major signing of the summer, with Al Nassr completing a $25 million deal for Samu Costa from Real Mallorca once an earlier round of restrictions was eased.

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Since then, though, the Financial Control Committee has continued blocking further moves, limiting Al Nassr’s summer business to that deal, a far cry from the ambitions of a squad still built around Ronaldo’s pursuit of team and individual success.

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