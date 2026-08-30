Neymar hits back at criticism over playing ‘only against small teams’ ahead of Santos vs. Palmeiras clash

Neymar found himself back in the crosshairs of Brazilian football fans, facing accusations of ducking marquee matchups to feature exclusively against lesser opponents. With the second leg of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals against Palmeiras rapidly approaching, the Santos star offered a direct rebuttal to his vocal critics.

Having already missed significant time during the 2026 campaign, criticism intensified after he was omitted entirely from the matchday squad for last Wednesday’s opening leg against Palmeiras. While concerns over the artificial turf at Allianz Parque were cited for his absence, a humbling 3-0 loss drew intense scrutiny toward Neymar and his non-participation in one of the club’s most critical fixtures of the season.

After returning to spark a 1-0 derby victory over Corinthians, Neymar addressed the narrative head-on during an interview with Brazilian network Premiere: “They said I came to play against small teams, and it was never like that. Quite the contrary. I’ve always liked big games, because that’s where you see who the best players are. My entire career has been like that, and it’s not for nothing that, if I’m not mistaken, I’m the 3rd or 4th top scorer in finals.“

Neymar’s self-assessment holds up under scrutiny, as he currently ranks fourth all-time in career goals scored in finals with 21. He trails only an elite tier of legendary figures, sitting behind Lionel Messi at the top with 35, Pele with 31, and Cristiano Ronaldo holding third with 25 goals in cup finals.

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The Santos playmaker then offered clarity regarding how his omission from the first leg against Palmeiras actually unfolded. “Unfortunately, lately, I ended up getting hurt. Against Palmeiras I was available, I even had adapted boots. It was a boot with shorter studs, for turf, I asked Puma to make them. But it was a decision by the coaching staff (to leave him out of the game). If the game had ended 0-0 or 1-1, everyone would be calling Cuca ‘Master Cuca‘,” he noted regarding Santos’ manager.

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Through the 2026 season following his recovery from major knee surgery, Neymar has produced eight goals and eight assists across 23 appearances, operating as the central catalyst for Santos’ attack. However, a combination of workload management, suspensions, and minor physical setbacks has forced him to miss 14 matches for Peixe, fueling the narrative surrounding his availability.

Neymar looking to ‘have fun’ in second leg against Palmeiras

Bouncing back from his night off against Palmeiras, Neymar rejoined the starting lineup for the derby against Corinthians, creating four key chances, completing two dribbles, and drawing three fouls in a gritty 1-0 win to keep Santos climbing away from the bottom four. Now holding a four-point cushion over 17th-place Vasco Da Gama in the relegation zone, attention shifts squarely back to the Copa do Brasil.

On Wednesday, September 2, Santos host Palmeiras at Vila Belmiro tasked with overturning a steep three-goal aggregate deficit, though Neymar remains optimistic about their chances: “I didn’t expect a 3-0, but that’s football… there are comebacks, there are games where the extraordinary happens. Who knows, maybe it can happen on Wednesday… We’re going to play to have fun.“

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The Santos icon concluded by placing the competitive pressure squarely on their cross-state rivals heading into the return leg. “The game is 0-0 for us, and for me is just another game for me to have fun. The responsibility belongs to the second best team in the country, which is Palmeiras,” Neymar added.