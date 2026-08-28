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Cristiano Ronaldo sets new Al Nassr record with 104th Saudi Pro League goal

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo wrote himself into Al Nassr’s history book, with his 50th-minute strike against Al Taawoun standing as his 104th Saudi Pro League goal for the club. The goal, which put Al Nassr 2-1 up en route to a fourth straight win to open the season, made Ronaldo the club’s outright all-time leading scorer in the competition.

The record previously belonged to Mohammed Al-Sahlawi, who scored 103 Saudi Pro League goals for Al Nassr across 205 appearances over a decade at the club between 2009 and 2019.

Ronaldo has now surpassed that tally in just over three seasons since joining Al Nassr in January 2023, a reflection of the scoring rate he has sustained since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

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The milestone also comes as Ronaldo continues his pursuit of an even bigger number: at 41 years old, he sits on 978 career goals across club and country, just 22 shy of becoming the first player in history to reach 1,000.

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Friday’s goal was his second in the Saudi Pro League this season, temporarily drawing him level with teammates Sadio Mane and Joao Felix as Al Nassr’s top scorers in the current campaign.

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Ronaldo reacts to the record

Speaking after the match, Ronaldo addressed the milestone directly, making clear he saw it as a collective achievement rather than a personal one. “I’m very, very happy. It’s a great achievement, but it’s not just Cristiano’s achievement. I have to say thank you to my teammates, because without them, this wouldn’t have been possible,” Ronaldo said.

He also made a point of crediting the club’s supporters for their role in the milestone. “But I’m also very happy for the fans. They support me all the time, and I’m very proud of that. Thank you,” he added.

This latest milestone adds to what has already been a landmark season for Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, further cementing his legacy in a league he has reshaped since arriving in 2023. With Al Nassr looking to defend the title under Ange Postecoglou, the Portuguese forward’s name now sits alongside the game’s greats in yet another record book.

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