Bad news for Lionel Messi as Tadeo Allende may not come back for Inter Miami’s season remainder

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami could be without Tadeo Allende for the rest of the season, with the forward listed with a “Season Ending Injury” status on the club’s official website.

Inter Miami have not made a formal announcement regarding the update, leaving Allende’s timeline shrouded in uncertainty even as the club’s own roster page points to a longer absence than previously indicated.

The Argentine has been sidelined since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in Barcelona, addressing a structural issue that Inter Miami had been cautious about disclosing in detail.

Before going under the knife, Allende had made just 11 appearances for Miami this season, reaching the 90-minute mark only four times and failing to register a single goal or assist.

Tadeo Allende’s profile. (Inter Miami’s official website)

The update adds to an already thin attacking group for Miami, who continue leaning on Messi, Luis Suarez, German Berterame and Daniel Pinter up front as they push for a strong finish to the regular season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s role in Inter Miami coaching decisions is ‘normal’, according to Guillermo Hoyos

Inter Miami could reportedly bring in a replacement

According to Jose Armando of Deportes Total USA, if Inter Miami placed Allende on the Season-Ending Injury List before July 13, the club would be eligible to sign a replacement under the same roster category and salary as Allende, including the international slot he occupies. That replacement option can only be used once per season, and the club reportedly has until October 9 to finalize a potential addition.

Whether the club moves to bring in a replacement before the October deadline remains to be seen, but Allende’s absence looks set to extend well beyond what was originally expected.

Inter Miami’s growing injury list

Allende’s setback adds to an increasingly crowded infirmary for Inter Miami. Sergio Reguilon and Gonzalo Lujan were ruled out of the club’s match against Toronto FC with muscle injuries, while Mateo Silvetti continues to manage a dislocated shoulder, though he’s expected to return soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Santi Morales and Micael, meanwhile, remain longer-term absences. With so many first-team options unavailable, Inter Miami’s depth is being tested at a critical point in the season.