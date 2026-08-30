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Lionel Messi reportedly set to see Inter Miami attack boost following Tadeo Allende’s season-ending injury

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Tadeo Allende and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Sean Rayford & Leonardo Fernandez/Getty ImagesTadeo Allende and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi has seen his attacking options at Inter Miami dwindle in recent weeks due to injuries, notably with forward Tadeo Allende sidelined. Following a formal update regarding the Argentine’s health status, confirming a season-ending injury, Messi and the Herons are reportedly set to bolster their frontline with a key addition.

After a slow start to the season caused by lingering knee pain, Allende opted to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in Barcelona back in May. However, the exact severity of the procedure and a firm timetable for the former Celta Vigo attacker’s return were never disclosed by the club.

A recent roster update has raised further concern, as Inter Miami formally adjusted Allende’s status on the club’s official website to “Season-Ending Injury.” Having last featured on May 2 against Orlando City, the winger is expected to remain out of action until 2027.

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Inter Miami sign Brazilian talent Riquelme Fillipi

According to South American transfer insider Cesar Luis Merlo, Inter Miami have reached an agreement to sign 19-year-old winger Riquelme Fillipi from Brazilian side Palmeiras. The deal involves a $4.2 million transfer fee for 60 percent of the player’s rights, with an option to purchase an additional 30 percent for $2 million.

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Fillipi is expected to fit into Inter Miami’s long-term roster blueprint, reportedly agreeing to a four-year contract through 2030. Joining fellow Brazilian countryman Micael in South Florida, the prospect will travel to Fort Lauderdale to undergo medical evaluations and finalize the contract.

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The winger made his senior professional debut last year with Palmeiras, appearing in 11 first-team matches alongside 80 appearances for their U-20 side, where he registered 30 goals and four assists. With the move, Inter Miami add a dynamic flank attacker capable of operating on either wing, bringing pace and 1v1 threat to a squad in need of wide depth on that department, with only Messi being the X factor.

How Allende’s injury impacts the Fillipi acquisition

An early exit in the Leagues Cup, where Inter Miami played without Luis Suarez, German Berterame, Allende, Mateo Silvetti, and Messi at various points, exposed a severe lack of attacking depth during squad rotation. With Allende’s injury proving more significant than initially hoped, club management moved to finalize Fillipi’s signing, utilizing roster flexibility created by Allende’s status.

Under the 2026 MLS Roster Rules & Regulations, if a player suffers a season-ending injury, a club may place that player on the Season-Ending Injury List to receive immediate roster relief and replace him on the senior squad. MLS rules allow teams to acquire one such replacement player per season, a mechanism Inter Miami are triggering in Allende’s case for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

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Regarding Fillipi’s contract structure, international roster slotting will not pose an issue. Allende occupied an international roster slot on his permanent deal, and MLS regulations state that a replacement player replacing a Senior Roster slot may also occupy an international slot, clearing a path for the Brazilian youth international.

Fillipi’s budget charge must be equal to or less than Allende’s, and the replacement must be designated upon roster registration before the official MLS Roster Freeze date on October 9, 2026. Because the injury occurred well before the deadline, Inter Miami are operating well within the league calendar to complete Fillipi’s registration.

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