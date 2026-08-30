Ollie Watkins’ Al Hilal arrival could reportedly lead to Karim Benzema’s retirement after contract termination

Ollie Watkins has been officially presented as an Al Hilal player, completing one of the most expensive transfer moves in Saudi Arabian soccer history. However, the arrival of the English striker effectively seals the fate of Karim Benzema, with reports suggesting the French legend could consider retirement after agreeing to terminate his contract.

Manager Simone Inzaghi has been aggressively reshaping his squad, with Darwin Nunez, Karim Benzema, and Malcom left outside the Italian head coach’s long-term tactical plans. Following the acquisition of West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville, securing an elite central striker became the club’s top priority.

On Sunday, Ollie Watkins was officially unveiled as Al Hilal‘s newest marquee signing from Aston Villa, where he led the Premier League side to a Europa League title last season. According to Fabrizio Romano, the clubs agreed on a base transfer fee of 58.4 million euros ($67.6 million USD) plus 2 million euros in potential add-ons for the English international.

Watkins posted an emotional farewell message on his Instagram account to bid goodbye to the Villa fans: “6 amazing years has come to an end. Thank you for the amazing memories and always supporting me through highs and lows. Saying goodbye is never easy to this club as it’s been a massive part of my life on and off the pitch. Once a villain always a villain.“

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Retirement remains an option for Benzema

According to reporting from Saudi outlet Al Arriyadiyah, Al Hilal terminating Benzema’s contract was contingent on securing a frontline replacement. With Watkins officially locked in as the club’s starting striker, Al Hilal and the Frenchman have agreed to part ways.

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Benzema and Al Hilal reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract just six months after he signed as a free agent from Al Ittihad. The departure follows reports that the 38-year-old was left off Al Hilal’s registered foreign player list for the upcoming Saudi Pro League campaign, accelerating his exit.

Attention now turns to how the iconic forward will navigate the next phase of his career. According to Ben Jacobs, Benzema is keeping all options on the table, ranging from retiring from professional soccer to continuing elsewhere, with Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab expressing interest after previously exploring a loan deal.

According to Forbes’ 2026 list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, Benzema ranked eighth overall with $104 million in total annual earnings ($100 million in salary, $4 million in endorsements). Walking away from the final year of his lucrative contract represents a significant financial shift, but mutual termination grants the Frenchman complete freedom over his next career move.

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Throughout his tenure in Saudi Arabia, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner demonstrated he remains a formidable goalscorer. Across 83 appearances with Al Ittihad, he recorded 54 goals and 17 assists, while contributing 10 goals and 5 assists in 16 matches during his brief stint with Al Hilal.