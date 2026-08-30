Lionel Messi scores four goals in one game: When was the last time Cristiano Ronaldo did it?

On a night when Inter Miami needed him most, Lionel Messi etched his name into the history books by scoring four goals in a dominant 7-1 victory over CF Montreal. Messi’s masterclass immediately ignited a familiar question among soccer fans worldwide: when was the last time Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals in a single match?

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo has fueled debate for more than two decades. Even as both icons reach the final chapters of their legendary careers, every milestone achieved by one is instantly benchmarked against the accomplishments of the other.

Messi’s four-goal display against Montreal sparked fresh comparisons of how both superstars stack up when delivering single-game scoring outbursts.

When did Cristiano Ronaldo last score four goals?

Cristiano Ronaldo last scored four goals in a single game on February 9, 2023, while playing for Al Nassr. The Portuguese forward scored all four goals in a 4-0 victory over Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Career 4-goal games: Ronaldo leads the tally

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr look to close financial oversight deal to complete summer signings

While Messi delivered the most recent four-goal performance, Ronaldo holds the all-time record between the two for most four-goal matches.

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Cristiano Ronaldo: 11 games with 4+ goals (9 with Real Madrid, 1 with Portugal, 1 with Al-Nassr)

with 4+ goals (9 with Real Madrid, 1 with Portugal, 1 with Al-Nassr) Lionel Messi: 8 games with 4+ goals (7 with Barcelona, 1 with Inter Miami)

Peak single-game outbursts: Tied at five goals

When measuring maximum scoring output in a single match, both legends remain deadlocked at five goals:

Player First 5-Goal Match Second 5-Goal Match Lionel Messi vs. Bayer Leverkusen (UEFA Champions League, 2012) vs. Estonia (International Friendly, 2022) Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Granada (LaLiga, 2015) vs. Espanyol (LaLiga, 2015)

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