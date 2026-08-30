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Lionel Messi scores four goals in one game: When was the last time Cristiano Ronaldo did it?

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

On a night when Inter Miami needed him most, Lionel Messi etched his name into the history books by scoring four goals in a dominant 7-1 victory over CF Montreal. Messi’s masterclass immediately ignited a familiar question among soccer fans worldwide: when was the last time Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals in a single match?

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo has fueled debate for more than two decades. Even as both icons reach the final chapters of their legendary careers, every milestone achieved by one is instantly benchmarked against the accomplishments of the other.

Messi’s four-goal display against Montreal sparked fresh comparisons of how both superstars stack up when delivering single-game scoring outbursts.

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When did Cristiano Ronaldo last score four goals?

Cristiano Ronaldo last scored four goals in a single game on February 9, 2023, while playing for Al Nassr. The Portuguese forward scored all four goals in a 4-0 victory over Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Career 4-goal games: Ronaldo leads the tally

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr look to close financial oversight deal to complete summer signings

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr look to close financial oversight deal to complete summer signings

While Messi delivered the most recent four-goal performance, Ronaldo holds the all-time record between the two for most four-goal matches.

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  • Cristiano Ronaldo: 11 games with 4+ goals (9 with Real Madrid, 1 with Portugal, 1 with Al-Nassr)
  • Lionel Messi: 8 games with 4+ goals (7 with Barcelona, 1 with Inter Miami)

Peak single-game outbursts: Tied at five goals

When measuring maximum scoring output in a single match, both legends remain deadlocked at five goals:

PlayerFirst 5-Goal MatchSecond 5-Goal Match
Lionel Messivs. Bayer Leverkusen (UEFA Champions League, 2012)vs. Estonia (International Friendly, 2022)
Cristiano Ronaldovs. Granada (LaLiga, 2015)vs. Espanyol (LaLiga, 2015)
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr look to close financial oversight deal to complete summer signings

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr look to close financial oversight deal to complete summer signings

Al Nassr have submitted new financial documents in hopes of securing oversight approval to complete a limited number of signings before the transfer window closes.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League win vs Al Taawoun with five-word message

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League win vs Al Taawoun with five-word message

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Al Nassr's win over Al Taawoun with a brief message on social media, as the club kept its perfect start to the Saudi Pro League season alive.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new Al Nassr record with 104th Saudi Pro League goal

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new Al Nassr record with 104th Saudi Pro League goal

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Al Taawoun made him Al Nassr's and the Saudi Pro League's all-time top scorer, reaching 104 goals in the competition.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 978th career goal to give Al Nassr the lead vs Al Taawoun

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 978th career goal to give Al Nassr the lead vs Al Taawoun

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 978th goal of his career to put Al Nassr back in front against Al Taawoun, moving him just 22 goals away from the 1,000 milestone.

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