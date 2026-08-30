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Barcelona sign Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal with Atletico Madrid denying Julian Alvarez transfer

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Gabriel Jesus has joined FC Barcelona
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesGabriel Jesus has joined FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have found their center forward. Following Atletico Madrid’s refusal to let Julian Alvarez join the Blaugrana, the Catalans have signed Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal to bolster their attack.

In recent days, Atletico Madrid insisted that while Julian Alvarez could be available for transfer, Barcelona were excluded from the list of potential suitors. The Blaugrana wanted the Argentine striker, but the Colchoneros felt Barcelona’s approach was improper.

Following the rejection, Barcelona were not expected to sign a center forward. However, they found an affordable solution in London, as Arsenal were willing to let Gabriel Jesus move to the Spanish side.

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Barcelona reach agreement with Arsenal for Gabriel Jesus

With Alvarez off the table, Barcelona sought a low-cost option for the striker position. Offering a $10 million package, they convinced Arsenal to let Gabriel Jesus join their campaign for the 2026–27 season.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

While the move secures Barcelona a seasoned center forward, Jesus is not intended to be a direct starter. He has struggled for form in recent seasons, prompting Arsenal to bring in Viktor Gyokeres to replace him.

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Nevertheless, Jesus adds valuable depth to the squad. Karim Adeyemi, Anthony Gordon, and Raphinha have all rotated through the center-forward role, though it is not their natural position. With Jesus, manager Hansi Flick can rotate his frontline and rely on a player who naturally understands the position.

Barcelona maintain interest in Julian Alvarez

According to reports, Barcelona are well aware of how difficult it will be to convince Atletico Madrid to part with Julian Alvarez. However, hope remains alive for the Catalans.

Reports suggest that Barcelona plan to revisit Alvarez’s situation during the winter transfer window. If the striker has a slow start to the season, the Colchoneros may decide to move on from him while he is still valued at over $100 million.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Julian Alvarez playing today for Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla in the 2026-27 LaLiga season Matchday 2?

Why isn’t Julian Alvarez playing today for Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla in the 2026-27 LaLiga season Matchday 2?

Julian Alvarez was left out of Atletico Madrid's squad for their LaLiga clash against Sevilla, with Diego Simeone addressing his continued absence from training.

Atletico Madrid fans demand Julian Alvarez’s exit as Diego Simeone addresses forward’s absence

Atletico Madrid fans demand Julian Alvarez’s exit as Diego Simeone addresses forward’s absence

Diego Simeone addressed Julian Alvarez's continued absence from Atletico Madrid training, as fans demanded the forward's exit amid an unresolved situation.

Atletico Madrid officially rule out negotiating with Barcelona over Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid officially rule out negotiating with Barcelona over Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid officially announced that Julian Alvarez will not be sold to Barcelona.

Hansi Flick confirms Barcelona will insist for Julian Alvarez despite Atletico Madrid’s stance

Hansi Flick confirms Barcelona will insist for Julian Alvarez despite Atletico Madrid’s stance

Hansi Flick confirmed Barcelona will continue insisting on signing Julian Alvarez, backing Joan Laporta's stance despite Atletico Madrid's firm refusal to sell.

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