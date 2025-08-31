Trending topics:
Leagues Cup
Leagues Cup 2025 prize money: How much will the winner of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders final earn?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi (L) #10 of Inter Miami CF and Pedro De La Vega (R) #10 of Seattle Sounders.
© Jeff Dean & Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) #10 of Inter Miami CF and Pedro De La Vega (R) #10 of Seattle Sounders.

The Leagues Cup 2025 is coming to an end, with the Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami set to battle for the trophy on Sunday, August 31, at Lumen Field. With Lionel Messi aiming to extend his legacy, both teams will also be fighting for a significant prize purse.

The 2025 edition of the competition introduced a revamped format, featuring 36 participants split into two regions, East and West. In the group stage, MLS teams faced three Liga MX opponents, and vice versa, with the top four clubs from each table advancing to the knockout rounds.

From there, it shifted into a traditional elimination bracket, pairing Liga MX teams against MLS sides. This year, MLS dominance has been clear, as all Mexican clubs were eliminated by the quarterfinals, leaving Inter Miami, Orlando City, LA Galaxy, and Seattle Sounders in the semifinals.

After a disappointing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign, the Sounders have bounced back with a strong run, conceding only two goals across the entire competition. Inter Miami, meanwhile, overcame Messi’s early injury absence and managed to power through to the final.

A detailed view of the Leagues Cup trophy is seen after an Inter Miami training session at Florida Blue Training Center on August 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A detailed view of the Leagues Cup trophy is seen after an Inter Miami training session at Florida Blue Training Center on August 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Leagues Cup 2025 prize money

The prize money for Leagues Cup 2025 has not been officially announced, but it’s expected to mirror the payouts from the 2023 and 2024 editions. The champion between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders will claim $2 million, while the runner-up will earn $1 million.

Lionel Messi reportedly loses key Inter Miami teammate after Serie A move before Leagues Cup final

see also

Lionel Messi reportedly loses key Inter Miami teammate after Serie A move before Leagues Cup final

As in previous years, the third-place team also secures a payout. With LA Galaxy and Orlando City battling for third, the winner will take home $500,000 in addition to earning qualification for a major continental competition.

The top three finishers in the Leagues Cup not only receive prize money, but also a spot in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup. The runner-up and third-place team will enter the group stage, while the Leagues Cup champion will go directly into the round of 16.

Beyond the podium, teams also earn bonuses for participation and results. Clubs receive $100,000 for each match played and $50,000 per victory. In 2024, a total of $40 million was distributed across the 47 participating teams, and with the new streamlined format of 36 clubs, this year’s payouts could be even more favorable.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders final breaks attendance record in Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders final breaks attendance record in Leagues Cup

With the Leagues Cup final held at Lumen Field, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders set a new attendance record in the history of the competition.

How many goals does Lionel Messi need vs Seattle Sounders to be the Leagues Cup top scorer?

How many goals does Lionel Messi need vs Seattle Sounders to be the Leagues Cup top scorer?

Inter Miami face Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final, and Lionel Messi will be the main attraction.

Lionel Messi reportedly loses key Inter Miami teammate after Serie A move before Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi reportedly loses key Inter Miami teammate after Serie A move before Leagues Cup final

Prior to the Leagues Cup final, a key Lionel Messi teammate from Inter Miami is reportedly set to complete his move to the Serie A.

Liverpool set to break Premier League record after reportedly agreeing $168M fee with Newcastle for Alexander Isak

Liverpool set to break Premier League record after reportedly agreeing $168M fee with Newcastle for Alexander Isak

With Newcastle United reportedly agreeing on a fee of $168M for Alexander Isak, Liverpool are reportedly set to break a Premier League record.

