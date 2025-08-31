Lionel Messi reportedly loses key Inter Miami teammate after Serie A move before Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi is aiming to extend his record as the most decorated player in soccer history when Inter Miami face the Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final. However, the Argentine icon has reportedly suffered a setback, with one of his key teammates set to depart for Serie A just hours before the decisive match.

Inter Miami have been active in the summer transfer window, highlighted by the blockbuster signing of Rodrigo De Paul and the exit of goalkeeper Drake Callender. Now, with Europe’s deadline day looming on Sunday, another Miami player is on the verge of a move abroad.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Parma are finalizing a deal for Benjamin Cremaschi. The 20-year-old midfielder is expected to join the Serie A side on loan through the 2025-26 season, with an option to buy set at €4.5 million.

Under head coach Javier Mascherano, Cremaschi served as a versatile option, filling multiple midfield roles and even appearing at left back. But he never fully cemented a place in the starting XI. With De Paul’s arrival and the return of Yannick Bright and David Ruiz from injury, his opportunities have diminished, paving the way for a move to Italy in search of minutes.

Per Di Marzio, Cremaschi will undergo medical tests in the United States before traveling to complete the transfer. The deal is expected to be wrapped up before the Leagues Cup final, bringing an end to his Miami stint after 105 appearances with eight goals and nine assists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Inter Miami’s Mascherano delivers optimistic update on Lionel Messi’s fitness ahead of Leagues Cup final

Cremaschi’s clash with Mascherano

Cremaschi’s frustrations with his role became public earlier this month when he voiced concerns over a lack of minutes and consistency. “It frustrates me, I want to play, that’s the most important thing for me. I want to play at a very high level, and that comes with minutes. I’ve played little in these last few matches, I don’t think it’s because of my level because I feel good,” the American-Argentine said in mid August.

His comments drew a sharp response from Mascherano, who called them “unfortunate” but sought to clarify. “I understand that what Benja meant is that he often plays in different positions. Now, when he starts, he knows exactly where he has to play because we prepare the matches. It’s not like I wake up in the morning and flip a coin,” the coach told reporters.

Mascherano added that lineup decisions are part of the profession but stressed he remains open to dialogue. “This is professional football. In the end, I decide where I think each player can give me their best. And as I always say: the door to my office is always open if anyone is upset or doesn’t want to play in a certain position—they can come and tell me.” The exchange has fueled speculation about a rift that may have helped push Cremaschi toward the exit.

Advertisement