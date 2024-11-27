FC Barcelona has endured a rollercoaster start to the season, marked by inconsistent results and the noticeable absence of their prodigious 17-year-old winger, Lamine Yamal. Sidelined for the past three matches due to a sprained ankle suffered against Red Star Belgrade, Yamal’s return to training on Wednesday has sent shockwaves of excitement through the Camp Nou.

Initial assessments suggested Yamal would be sidelined for up to three weeks, ruling him out of crucial matches against Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo, and Brest, as well as this Saturday’s La Liga encounter with Las Palmas.

However, following Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Brest—their first win without Yamal this season—manager Hansi Flick dropped a bombshell.

“I told Lamine Yamal that I hope he’ll be with us on Saturday,” Flick revealed to reporters. “He’ll train with us tomorrow.“ This unexpectedly positive update suggests Yamal is recovering at a remarkable pace, potentially ahead of schedule. His participation in Saturday’s match against Las Palmas now seems a real possibility.

Yamal’s impact: More than just stats

Yamal’s absence has been keenly felt at Barcelona. While his statistical contributions are impressive, his influence extends far beyond mere numbers. His presence elevates the team’s overall dynamics and attacking fluidity. Flick has struggled to replicate this dynamic in his absence, resulting in mixed results.

The stats paint a clear picture. In the four matches Yamal hasn’t started this season (including a substitute appearance in a loss to Osasuna), Barcelona’s record is far from stellar. They lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad, drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo, and, while finally securing a victory against Brest (3-0), they have only managed 4 points out of a possible 12 without their young star.

Yamal’s potential return this Saturday would be a significant boost for Barcelona. A return to action in just over two weeks from a sprained ankle would be considered a remarkably quick recovery. His presence would undoubtedly inject renewed energy into the team’s attack, potentially revitalizing their quest for consistency and a strong campaign this season.