Barcelona’s season has been a mix of highs and challenges, with impressive performances juxtaposed against struggles due to an incomplete squad. The absence of key players has weighed heavily on the Catalan giants, but hope is on the horizon. Among those eagerly awaited is Ronald Araujo, the club’s talismanic central defender, whose return could provide a much-needed boost to the squad. When exactly he will rejoin the team has been the subject of much speculation, but the timeline is beginning to crystallize.

Despite a strong start to the season, the Blaugrana’s performances have occasionally faltered, highlighting the importance of a full-strength lineup. Under the guidance of coach Hansi Flick, the team has worked tirelessly to compensate for the absence of several injured players. Araujo, sidelined since undergoing hamstring surgery in the summer, has been a particularly significant loss. His defensive prowess and leadership qualities make him one of the best central defenders in the world, and his absence has been felt acutely.

“Araujo is a player who fights for the badge and gives his all,” sources close to the club noted, emphasizing his vital role in both defense and team morale. As one of Barcelona’s captains, his leadership has been sorely missed.

Return in sight?

Recent training sessions have fueled optimism about Araujo’s recovery, with notable progress suggesting that his return is imminent. The club is preparing for a crucial Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund on December 11, a date that now serves as the likely target for Araujo’s comeback.

Reports from Adria Albets and Cadena SER indicate that the club’s medical team is focused on ensuring Araujo’s readiness for the Dortmund fixture. “The idea is to make the defender ready for the Dortmund clash so that he can at least travel to Germany,” the reports state. Barcelona’s doctors have been meticulous, recognizing that November matches were too soon for the Uruguayan international to return, but December now appears within reach.

Champions League stakes and competition for starting XI

Barcelona’s Champions League campaign has been strong, with the team sitting second in their group after five matches. Dortmund, however, poses a significant challenge, with a balanced squad featuring a formidable defense and a potent attack led by Serhou Guirassy. Araujo’s return could not be timelier, as Barcelona aims to secure their place in the knockout stages and stave off Dortmund’s bid to level with them on points.

The Catalans’ recent 3-0 victory over Brest solidified their standing in the competition, but the Dortmund clash represents a step up in difficulty. Araujo’s presence could be the difference between triumph and struggle.

Interestingly, Araujo will face competition for his spot in the starting lineup upon his return. Flick’s defense has performed admirably in his absence, with other defenders stepping up to fill the void. However, Araujo’s combination of skill, leadership, and experience makes him a likely candidate to reclaim his position quickly.