Lamine Yamal receives strong warning from Uruguay player ahead of clash with Spain in 2026 World Cup

Lamine Yamal will make his World Cup debut in 2026 at just 18 years old, already established as Spain’s biggest rising star. But the FC Barcelona winger is not expecting a warm welcome, as an Uruguay international has issued a strong warning ahead of their high-stakes group-stage showdown.

As a Pot 1 nation, Spain landed in Group H and will face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay, this last one widely viewed as their toughest opponent. Uruguayan right back Guillermo Varela is aiming to spoil Spain’s plans and push La Celeste to the top of the group.

Speaking to La Mañana del Fútbol on El Espectador, Varela broke down the group stage: “This is a different Saudi Arabia than the one from the 2018 World Cup—it’s more prepared than before, although that match was difficult for us. Spain is a powerhouse and a contender to win the World Cup. But if we make the adjustments we need to make in Uruguay, I don’t think we’d have trouble advancing.“

Beyond his confidence in Uruguay’s path, Varela added some heat to the upcoming duel with Lamine Yamal, issuing a playful but pointed warning. “It’s going to be fun. He knows that we Uruguayans like to play tough, so he’s going to have to be ready—he’ll have to put his foot in too,” he said with a laugh.

Guillermo Varela Olivera of Uruguay.

Spain and Uruguay will meet on Matchday 3 on June 26 at Akron Stadium in Mexico, in what could be a decisive battle for the top spot in Group H. With the runner-up likely to face Argentina in the Round of 32, the stakes for both La Roja and La Celeste couldn’t be higher.

Spain and Uruguay already met in World Cups

As a two-time World Cup champion and one of the sport’s historic powers, Uruguay enters the tournament with pedigree, and Spain, one of the most consistent forces of the 21st century, completes what should be one of the group stage’s marquee matchups. Fans will be watching closely to see which nation earns its first World Cup win in the fixture.

Uruguay and Spain have met twice in World Cups, with the first game happening in Brazil 1950 during the second group phase, ending in a 2-2 draw. The second came 40 years later at Italia ’90, a scoreless draw in the opening round. Nearly another four decades later, both sides will be looking to finally break the deadlock in 2026.