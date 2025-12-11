Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup 2026
Comments

Lamine Yamal receives strong warning from Uruguay player ahead of clash with Spain in 2026 World Cup

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal of Spain.
© Aitor Alcalde/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain.

Lamine Yamal will make his World Cup debut in 2026 at just 18 years old, already established as Spain’s biggest rising star. But the FC Barcelona winger is not expecting a warm welcome, as an Uruguay international has issued a strong warning ahead of their high-stakes group-stage showdown.

As a Pot 1 nation, Spain landed in Group H and will face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay, this last one widely viewed as their toughest opponent. Uruguayan right back Guillermo Varela is aiming to spoil Spain’s plans and push La Celeste to the top of the group.

Speaking to La Mañana del Fútbol on El Espectador, Varela broke down the group stage: “This is a different Saudi Arabia than the one from the 2018 World Cup—it’s more prepared than before, although that match was difficult for us. Spain is a powerhouse and a contender to win the World Cup. But if we make the adjustments we need to make in Uruguay, I don’t think we’d have trouble advancing.

Beyond his confidence in Uruguay’s path, Varela added some heat to the upcoming duel with Lamine Yamal, issuing a playful but pointed warning. “It’s going to be fun. He knows that we Uruguayans like to play tough, so he’s going to have to be ready—he’ll have to put his foot in too,” he said with a laugh.

Guillermo Varela Olivera of Uruguay.

Guillermo Varela Olivera of Uruguay.

Spain and Uruguay will meet on Matchday 3 on June 26 at Akron Stadium in Mexico, in what could be a decisive battle for the top spot in Group H. With the runner-up likely to face Argentina in the Round of 32, the stakes for both La Roja and La Celeste couldn’t be higher.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo effect: 2026 FIFA World Cup prices soar to record highs as latest phase of sales opens

see also

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo effect: 2026 FIFA World Cup prices soar to record highs as latest phase of sales opens

Spain and Uruguay already met in World Cups

As a two-time World Cup champion and one of the sport’s historic powers, Uruguay enters the tournament with pedigree, and Spain, one of the most consistent forces of the 21st century, completes what should be one of the group stage’s marquee matchups. Fans will be watching closely to see which nation earns its first World Cup win in the fixture.

Uruguay and Spain have met twice in World Cups, with the first game happening in Brazil 1950 during the second group phase, ending in a 2-2 draw. The second came 40 years later at Italia ’90, a scoreless draw in the opening round. Nearly another four decades later, both sides will be looking to finally break the deadlock in 2026.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate Dibu Martínez sets record straight on playing Finalissima vs. Spain before World Cup

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate Dibu Martínez sets record straight on playing Finalissima vs. Spain before World Cup

After Lionel Messi's comments on the clash, Argentina star Emiliano Dibu Martinez set the record straight on playing the Finalissima against Spain a few months before the beginning of the 2026 World Cup.

Lamine Yamal’s first World Cup journey: Spain’s rivals and how they could avoid Messi’s Argentina until a potential final

Lamine Yamal’s first World Cup journey: Spain’s rivals and how they could avoid Messi’s Argentina until a potential final

With Lamine Yamal set to endure his first World Cup in 2026, Spain's rival and route in the competition has been revealed, with a clash against Lionel Messi's Argentina potentially happening early in the torunament.

Argentina World Cup champion fires jab at Spain over Lionel Messi and other stars who chose the Albiceleste

Argentina World Cup champion fires jab at Spain over Lionel Messi and other stars who chose the Albiceleste

Argentina’s national team has been pulling top young talent away from Spain — including Lionel Messi himself — and a World Cup champion with La Albiceleste took a jab at La Roja over the situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers setback on official return with Al Nassr as Saudi Pro League postpones restart

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers setback on official return with Al Nassr as Saudi Pro League postpones restart

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait a little longer to return to make his official return to the pitch with Al Nassr as the Saudi Pro League has taken the decision to postpone its restart.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo