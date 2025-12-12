Exorbitant 2026 World Cup final ticket prices trigger strong criticism of FIFA

With less than six months to go before the 2026 World Cup—the first edition to be hosted simultaneously by three countries—anticipation continues to build. But alongside the excitement, criticism is mounting regarding several FIFA decisions, particularly the organization’s approach to ticket pricing.

According to BBC Sport, seats for the 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 will cost up to seven times more than tickets for the Argentina vs. France final at Qatar 2022.

The championship match will feature three ticket categories. The ‘Supporter value tier’ will be the most affordable, starting at $4,185. A step above sits the ‘Supporter standard tier,’ priced at $5,560. And the most expensive option, the ‘Supporter premium tier,’ will carry a staggering price of $8,860.

The contrast with Qatar 2022 is striking. Tickets for that final were available for far lower amounts, starting around $600. BBC Sport also reports that the upcoming edition will not offer separate pricing for children or other specific groups.

2026 World Cup ticket prices will vary depending on the national team

Another new feature of this World Cup is that ticket prices will fluctuate depending on the teams involved in each match. In other words, games at the same stage of the tournament may carry very different price tags if one of the national teams is deemed especially attractive.

Criticism of FIFA over 2026 World Cup ticket prices

The reported prices for the 2026 World Cup final will likely make attending the tournament’s decisive match an experience accessible only to a wealthy minority. That reality has triggered widespread criticism, particularly among fans.

“In the price tables gradually and confidentially released by FIFA, tickets allocated to national associations… are reaching astronomical levels,” Football Supporters Europe began in an official statement. The organization is a fan association recognized by institutions including UEFA and the Council of Europe.

“Adding insult to injury, the lowest price category will not be available to the most dedicated supporters through their National Associations, as FIFA chose to reserve the scarce number of category 4 tickets to the general sales, subject to dynamic ticket pricing,” the statement added. “This is a monumental betrayal of the tradition of the World Cup, ignoring the contribution of supporters to the spectacle it is.”

The Football Supporters’ Association also spoke out on the issue. “We back Football Supporters Europe in calling for a halt in ticket sales and we are calling on the Football Association to work with fellow FAs to directly challenge these disgraceful prices,” they said in a statement.

“We call on all national associations to stand up for your supporters, without whom there would be no professional game,” the FSA added. With growing backlash over FIFA’s ticket pricing decisions, it remains to be seen whether the organization will reconsider and respond to fans’ demands.