Lamine Yamal’s meteoric rise in football continues. The 17-year-old Barcelona star has been named as a finalist for the 2024 FIFPRO Men’s World 11, becoming the youngest player ever to achieve this honor. His inclusion is a testament to his exceptional talent and contributions during the 2023-24 season.

Yamal’s nomination follows a vote by professional soccer players worldwide, recognizing outstanding individual performances between August 21, 2023, and July 14, 2024.

He’s one of 26 finalists, vying for a spot in the coveted World 11, which comprises a goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards (with a possible fourth forward depending on the voting results).

Yamal’s breakthrough came during EURO 2024. At just 16 (he turned 17 the day before the final), he played a pivotal role in Spain’s run to the final, showcasing remarkable vision, passing, and an eye for goal. His statistics were astounding: top assist provider (4), second-highest dribbler (32), and a spectacular game-changing goal against France in the semi-final (voted goal of the tournament).

He also set several tournament records: youngest player to play in a EURO, youngest goalscorer, youngest to play in a final, and the first player ever to score or assist in the quarter-final, semi-final, and final of the same tournament. He also won Euro 2024 Young Player of the Year, was named to the Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament, and was awarded the Golden Boy 2023 and Kopa Trophy 2024.

Breaking Messi’s record

Yamal’s nomination surpasses Lionel Messi‘s previous record. Messi, the all-time leading World 11 winner with 17 appearances, first made the shortlist in 2006 at age 19. Yamal’s selection at 17 is a testament to his exceptional talent.

The 2024 FIFPRO Men’s World 11 will be announced on December 9th. The 11 players with the most votes in their respective positions will be honored with a new trophy reflecting the collective nature of the award.