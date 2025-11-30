Trending topics:
Comments

Lamine Yamal surpasses Raul Gonzalez: Barcelona star sets a new LaLiga scoring record, leaving the Real Madrid legend behind

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona and Raul of Real Madrid.
© David Ramos/Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona and Raul of Real Madrid.

Lamine Yamal recently completed the most outstanding season of his career. At just 18 years old, he scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists in 55 games, earning a second-place finish in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings. Despite not being in peak physical form due to his recent groin injury, the Barcelona star has impressively set a new all-time scoring record in La Liga, surpassing Real Madrid legend Raúl González.

According to Misterchip on X, formerly Twitter, Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player in LaLiga history to score 19 goals at the age of 18 years and 139 days. With this achievement, the young Barcelona star surpasses Real Madrid legend Raúl González, who held this record after achieving it at the age of 18 years and 215 days. Although Lamine is not known for his scoring prowess, he has already left a great legacy in his short career.

Even though Lamine isn’t a center forward, he has proven to be one of Barcelona’s most well-rounded players. Since his debut in 2023, the 18-year-old star has played 129 games, scoring 32 goals and providing 43 assists. While these figures might not yet be staggering, he has established himself as an offensive leader, posing a constant threat both as a scorer and a playmaker.

Lamine Yamal still trails significantly behind Raúl González in LaLiga history. Real Madrid legend reached to score an impressive 228 goals in 550 matches, ranking as the sixth-highest scorer in league history. The Spaniard legend also boasts six LaLiga titles, while Lamine has only achieved this feat twice. Although the Barcelona player is poised to break several records, he still faces a long road ahead to completely surpass Raul.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal looking on

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Lamine Yamal is still chasing his best form with Barcelona

Although Lamine Yamal has maintained a reasonable level of productivity, the young player has struggled to regain his best form with Barcelona. He has scored five goals in LaLiga and two in the Champions League. However, in crucial matches against major rivals like Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Chelsea, he has yet to make a significant impact, failing to register goals or assists in these key games, which has raised doubts among fans.

Lamine Yamal receives strong warning from Barcelona coach Hansi Flick: ‘He has to prove how good he is’

see also

Lamine Yamal receives strong warning from Barcelona coach Hansi Flick: ‘He has to prove how good he is’

Lamine has one of the best opportunities to regain his top form as Barcelona face Atlético Madrid on December 2nd. Unlike their recent matches, they seem to be getting most of their stars back in the starting lineup, including Raphinha and Pedri—something that could boost the chances of the 18-year-old star having a greater impact and recovering his scoring and creative power.

