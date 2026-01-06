Lionel Messi reveals his post-retirement plans: ‘It’s the idea I like the most’

Lionel Messi is enjoying the final days of his vacation ahead of the preseason that will prepare him for a demanding 2026 at both the club and international levels. Still, he is fully aware that retirement is drawing closer, which is why he recently opened up about his plans for the next chapter of his life.

During an interview with Luzu TV, Messi was asked what he envisions doing once he hangs up his boots. “Honestly, I don’t see myself as a coach,” he said at the outset. “I would like to be a sporting director, but if I have to choose one option, I like the idea of being an owner more.”

The Argentine forward completely ruled out the idea of working as a head coach and instead leaned toward an executive role. While he acknowledged that he would not be opposed to serving as a sporting director or in a similar position, following the example of David Beckham and becoming the owner of a club appears to be his preferred path.

“I would like to have my own club, to help a team grow, start from the bottom and give opportunities to young players and people so they can develop,” Messi added. “I’d like to build an important club. If I have to choose a direction, I think it’s the idea I like the most.”

Messi discusses his next objectives as a player

Much of the calm with which Messi allows himself to talk about life after retirement stems from the fulfillment his career has already given him. That is why, when asked in the same interview whether he still has unfinished sporting goals, he answered with complete honesty.

“No, what could I still be missing? I was able to do everything,” said Messi. “As I always say, God gave me much more than I ever imagined. And everything came at the right moment, because when it felt like it was already impossible, the trophies with the Argentina national team arrived, which was what I wanted the most and the only thing I was missing.”

Reflecting on his recent successes with Argentina, Messi added: “The Copa America came (in 2021) and I said, ‘Well, at least I won something with the national team.’ And then Qatar happened,” he recalled, referring to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. “That’s why the gesture I made to my family after the final was basically saying, ‘That’s it.’ After that, we could all be at peace knowing we had done everything.”

Finally, when asked about the goals that still lie ahead in his career, Messi struck an optimistic tone. “Everything that comes from now on is a gift,” he said. “And I’m more than grateful for everything I’ve been able to live through and achieve.”

