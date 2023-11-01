Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is reportedly a transfer target for a superpower in the Premier League in January.

The 32-year-old initially joined Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2014 from Real Sociedad. Five years later, Atletico sold the forward to Barcelona for a staggering sum of $127 million. His time at Camp Nou coincided with a challenging period for the club.

Then, in the summer of 2021, Griezmann returned to Madrid on a season-long loan. He reached an agreement for a permanent return to the Metropolitano Stadium for a reported fee of just $20 million.

Griezmann off to a promising start in second season after return

Despite an underwhelming first season upon returning to the Spanish capital, the 2018 World Cup winner rediscovered his best form. He significantly stepped up his game and led the team’s resurgence in the second half of the season.

The ex-Barcelona flop concluded the previous campaign with an impressive tally. He scored 15 goals and provided 16 assists, surpassing all other La Liga players in terms of productivity. The veteran has now continued his strong performances.

In the current campaign, he has already netted seven goals in 10 league games. That includes a well-executed hat trick against Celta Vigo on Oct. 21.

As a result, it is only understandable that he has garnered significant interest from various quarters. During the summer transfer window, reports linked the Frenchman with a move to Al-Nassr. That is the club of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi side then turned its attention to securing the services of the 32-year-old.

Furthermore, there have been multiple reports indicating that the France international is contemplating a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the near future.

Griezmann could still have a future in the Premier League

It has come to light that an English club has entered the competition and is prepared to utilize a specific clause in the player’s contract to strengthen their squad. Manchester United is interested in acquiring Antoine Griezmann in a January transfer for a reduced fee.

Eduardo Inda, chief commentator for OkDiario, made the claim on El Chiringuito (via French Football Weekly). The Spanish journalist stated that Griezmann is considered the second-best player in the League. He has also revealed the player’s remarkably low termination clause and indicated that several Premier League clubs have expressed interest in him.

Eventually, Inda also noted that Manchester United is contemplating the option of signing him in the upcoming winter transfer window due to the attractive fee of $26 million.

The Red Devils’ takeover situation is still muddy. It has been around a year since the current ownership group, the Glazer family, revealed its intention to explore external investment. While British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe appears to be the leading candidate to purchase a stake in the club, the uncertainty is affecting the club’s January transfer plans.

United will have limited funds for the upcoming winter transfer window. The Red Devils’ ability to make significant moves would likely largely depend on generating revenue through player sales.

