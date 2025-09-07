PSG call out French FA over Dembele and Doue injuries, demand club-country protocol

France opened its UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on a bittersweet note, beating Ukraine 2-0 but losing stars Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue to injury. In response, Paris Saint-Germain issued a strong statement criticizing the French Football Federation (FFF) and calling for a formal protocol to govern communication between clubs and the national team.

Matchday 1 saw Les Bleus take control of Group D with a convincing win, moving into second place just behind Iceland. But the victory came at a cost. Doue was forced off at halftime with a right calf strain and was replaced by Dembélé, who later suffered what PSG confirmed as “a serious injury to his right hamstring.”

On Sunday, PSG released a statement addressing the setbacks, urging for a new agreement between club and country: “After the confirmation of injuries to its players called up to the French national team, Ousmane Dembele and Désire Doue—carrying significant sporting consequences for both the players and the club—Paris Saint-Germain sent a letter to the French Football Federation urgently calling for a new medical-sport coordination protocol between clubs and the national team.”

Calling for “a more transparent and collaborative approach,” PSG revealed that the French staff had ignored its medical advice regarding player workloads. “The club regrets that these medical recommendations were not taken into account by the France medical staff, as well as the complete lack of consultation or coordination with its own medical teams,” the statement read.

France now turns its focus to Iceland, which leads the group after a 5-0 rout of Azerbaijan. With Dembele and Doue sidelined, Les Bleus have called up Kingsley Coman as cover. Still, the controversy has reignited debate over player health and the tug-of-war between clubs and national teams.

Which key games will Dembele and Doue miss?

Dembele had emerged as a serious contender for the 2025 Ballon d’Or after a brilliant 2024–25 campaign, while Doue became a PSG hero with his decisive role in the Champions League final. But the injuries have left the club facing a difficult run without two of its brightest stars.

According to PSG’s medical update, Dembele is expected to be sidelined for six weeks, while Doue will miss around four. Both players are set to sit out critical fixtures, including PSG’s Champions League opener against Atalanta on September 17, Le Classique against Marseille on September 21, and a high-profile Champions League clash with Barcelona on October 1.

PSG’s third Champions League match, against Bayer Leverkusen on October 21, could mark Doue’s return, though Dembele may need more time. Until then, manager Luis Enrique faces a testing stretch with two of his key players unavailable.

