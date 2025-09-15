Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappe snubbed for Lionel Messi by Marseille captain ahead of Champions League clash

By Dante Gonzalez

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
Kylian Mbappe has become one of the global faces of soccer and the leading candidate to succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the sport’s dominant figure. However, with the French star set to face Olympique Marseille in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League opener, Marseille’s captain made headlines by putting Messi ahead of him.

The 2025-26 Champions League kicks off Tuesday with marquee matchups across Europe, including Real Madrid hosting Marseille at the Santiago Bernabéu. Ahead of the clash, team captain Leonardo Balerdi set the tone by downplaying the status of Madrid’s new superstar.

At Monday’s press conference, Balerdi was asked if Mbappe, his direct rival in the game, was the best player in the world. His answer left no room for doubt: “Until Messi retires, Messi will be the best player in the world. But I’m sure Kylian is one of the best in the world too. He’s been proving it for years, and this year he’s also at a great level.

Balerdi has established himself as a cornerstone for both Marseille and the Argentina national team, where at 26 he is expected to be part of the squad for the 2026 World Cup. Despite multiple battles with Mbappe during his PSG years, the center back made clear that Messi, in his eyes, remains unmatched.

Leonardo Balerdi of Marseille looks dejected following the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Knockout Round Play-offs First Leg match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Olympique de Marseille.

Asked whether Marseille had prepared a specific plan to stop Mbappe, Balerdi kept his focus on the collective challenge. “If you look at the names on Real Madrid’s roster, it’s impressive. But we have to work the same way. The players are top quality, but we have to do what we do every weekend: stay focused,” he stated. “Any opportunity can change the course of the match. We’re ready to play against these great players. It’s a challenge, and we have to be smart,” he added.

With Real Madrid receiving a huge injury boost from Jude Bellingham, the team enters the Champions League opener as one of the tournament favorites. Still, Balerdi’s comments have already added extra intrigue as Marseille look to pull off a shock at the Bernabéu.

Mbappe and his dominance against OM

As Balerdi noted, Mbappe enters the Champions League on the back of one of the best seasons of his career, winning his first Golden Boot in 2024-25. Already with four goals in his first four La Liga matches, the French forward will now face one of his favorite opponents.

Between his time at AS Monaco and PSG, Mbappe has played Marseille 16 times, winning 14 and drawing twice. In those games, he has scored 10 goals and delivered three assists, directly contributing to 13 goals. Now, with Real Madrid, he’ll be eager to extend that dominant record in his Champions League debut for Los Blancos.

