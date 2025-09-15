Trending topics:
Atletico Madrid hit with concerning Julian Alvarez injury update ahead of Champions League clash vs. Liverpool

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal from a free kick during the LaLiga EA Sports match between RCD Espanyol de Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid at RCDE Stadium on August 17, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.
Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal from a free kick during the LaLiga EA Sports match between RCD Espanyol de Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid at RCDE Stadium on August 17, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

Atletico Madrid are set for one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 1, visiting Liverpool at Anfield. However, as Los Colchoneros head to Merseyside on Wednesday, they have been dealt a concerning injury update regarding star forward Julian Alvarez.

After a slow start in La Liga, Atletico earned their first official win of the 2025-26 season following the international break. On Saturday, the team secured a 2-0 victory over Villarreal, with Alvarez playing a key role by assisting Pablo Barrios for the opener in the 9th minute. Yet the match ended on a worrying note for the Argentine.

In the first half against Villarreal, Julian Alvarez suffered a minor knee strain and was substituted at halftime, with coach Diego Simeone bringing Alexander Sørloth in. Spanish outlet El Chiringuito reports that he will not travel with the squad to England for the Liverpool clash.

Since joining Atletico from Manchester City last season, Alvarez has established himself as one of the world’s top strikers. In his debut campaign, he appeared in 57 games, scoring 29 goals and providing eight assists, including a controversial Champions League penalty that prompted a rule change.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid controls the ball during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Atletico de Madrid and Villarreal CF at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on September 13, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid controls the ball during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Atletico de Madrid and Villarreal CF at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on September 13, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

Liverpool, meanwhile, come into the match after winning last season’s Premier League and starting 2025-26 with four wins in four games. After spending more than half a billion dollars in the summer transfer market, the Reds are viewed as major UCL contenders, making Alvarez’s absence a significant blow for the visitors.

Atletico Madrid struggling with fitness issues

Beyond Alvarez’s setback, head coach Diego Simeone faces additional challenges due to recent fitness issues. Against Villarreal, David Hancko was forced off in the 83rd minute and is likely to join Thiago Almada, José María Giménez, and Álex Baena on the sidelines.

Similar concerns arose for Nicolás González and Robin Le Normand, who were also substituted, though both responded well post-match and are expected to be available. Still, Atletico will enter the Liverpool clash missing several key players, putting added pressure on the squad.

