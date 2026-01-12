Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Xabi Alonso has officially been fired as Real Madrid coach: Who will take the head coach spot in the Spanish side?

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesXabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Xabi Alonso arrived at the start of the season as Los Blancos’ biggest hope for building a new era following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure. While he had a brilliant start, the team accumulated a series of poor performances, including the latest defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. In light of this, Real Madrid made the drastic decision to dismiss the coach, and has already announced his replacement.

Real Madrid C. F. announce that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his tenure as first-team coach… Real Madrid will always be his home. Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire coaching staff for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives,” the Spanish team posted on its website.

Even though Xabi Alonso’s dismissal comes as a surprise, the front office has already announced his replacement: Álvaro Arbeloa. He will take charge of the team after shining within the youth ranks since 2020 as coach. With this decision, Santiago Solari’s possible return is ruled out, pointing instead to a move similar to Zinedine Zidane’s first tenure with the club.

“Álvaro Arbeloa has been the coach of Castilla since June 2025, and has spent his entire coaching career in Real Madrid’s youth academy since 2020. He managed the Infantil A team in the 2020-2021 season, winning the league title, the Cadete A team in 2021-2022, and the Juvenil A team from 2022 to 2025. As coach of the Juvenil A team, he won the treble in 2022-2023 (League, Copa del Rey, and Copa de Campeones) and the League in the 2024-2025 season,” Real Madrid announce in their website.

Alvaro Arbeloa, new Real Madrid coach

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Xabi Alonso did not reach to impose his playing style at Real Madrid

Unlike his time at Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso was unable to impose a defined style of play at Real Madrid. With the absence of a creative midfielder, the coach struggled to find an ideal balance in his games, facing constant inconsistencies in the team’s performance. Additionally, the Spaniard reportedly did not manage the locker room optimally, losing significant support from the front office and several players.

Advertisement
Karim Benzema reportedly made two key suggestions to Florentino Perez during Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup final

see also

Karim Benzema reportedly made two key suggestions to Florentino Perez during Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup final

Although Xabi seemed to have regained the locker room’s backing and everything pointed toward his continuity, Real Madrid decided to opt for a drastic change to provide a fresh start and restore competitiveness in LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League. This raises numerous questions about whether the front office fully supported the Spaniard, as his request over a Luka Modric continuity was not accepted and his midfield lacked a player of his profile.

Álvaro Arbeloa emerges as a great solution for Real Madrid problems

Álvaro Arbeloa may not be one of the most well-known coaches, but he has shown an impressive ability to lead during his short time in the youth ranks. After shining with Cadete A, he was appointed head coach of Juvenil A, where he elevated the team to remarkable competitiveness. He was also the one who helped Nico Paz and Gonzalo Garcia reach their best form, making them stand out in the UEFA Youth League.

Far from being a defensive-minded coach like Raul Gonzalez, Álvaro has demonstrated a very offensive philosophy, with game possession and adaptability to opponents as his greatest strengths. For this reason, his profile is quite similar to Carlo Ancelotti’s. Additionally, the Spaniard has shown brilliant locker room management, being praised by Iker Bravo—now at Udinese—as the best coach he has ever had, offering a paternal presence reminiscent of the Italian coach.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappé sends farewell to Xabi Alonso after Real Madrid’s viral guard-of-honor controversy

Kylian Mbappé sends farewell to Xabi Alonso after Real Madrid’s viral guard-of-honor controversy

After the viral controversy over the guard of honor to Barcelona, Kylian Mbappé delivered a farewell message to former Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso.

Karim Benzema reportedly made two key suggestions to Florentino Perez during Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup final

Karim Benzema reportedly made two key suggestions to Florentino Perez during Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup final

Although Karim Benzema left Real Madrid in 2023, the Frenchman remains quite close to the club, attending the Spanish Super Cup final. There, he reportedly spoke with president Florentino Perez, where he allegedly gave two pieces of advice for the team.

Mbappe decision looms ahead of Barcelona clash as Real Madrid coach Alonso warns: ‘We’re not kamikazes’

Mbappe decision looms ahead of Barcelona clash as Real Madrid coach Alonso warns: ‘We’re not kamikazes’

Xabi Alonso spoke about the possible inclusion of Kylian Mbappe in the starting lineup for Real Madrid ahead of the final against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

Bruno Fernandes set for new coach as Manchester United reportedly close in on team legend as interim

Bruno Fernandes set for new coach as Manchester United reportedly close in on team legend as interim

Following Ruben Amorim's departure, Manchester United turned to Darren Fletcher as the designated coach for some of the team's matches. However, the front office is reportedly looking to another team legend as interim coach until the end of the season.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo