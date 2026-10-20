Raphinha brushes aside 4-2 PSG defeat as Barcelona shift focus to El Clasico vs Real Madrid

Barcelona’s unbeaten run came to an end at the worst possible time, falling to Paris Saint-Germain just days before they face Real Madrid in La Liga for El Clásico—a match that could dramatically reshape the season for both sides.

Raphinha returned to Barcelona’s starting lineup following an injury that had sidelined him in recent weeks. While the winger acknowledged that the defeat against PSG arrived at a terrible time, he emphasized that the squad cannot afford to lose focus ahead of Sunday’s crucial showdown against Real Madrid.

“We’ve only lost three points. Now we need to be ready for El Clásico. Focus,” Raphinha said after the game. Hansi Flick supported his statements by sharing that they are now preparing for the duel against Real Madrid.

A reality check

Remaining unbeaten throughout an entire season is practically impossible, especially given the grueling schedule and fierce competition top clubs face across multiple tournaments. Barcelona’s winning streak concluded after 11 consecutive victories, but this reality check may ultimately be exactly what the squad needed.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona waves to the fans as he warms up

Suffering a defeat before El Clásico could prove beneficial for Barcelona. By absorbing a difficult loss against elite opposition, they can now clearly identify the tactical flaws that require immediate attention, helping them prevent another setback against their arch-rivals in a fixture that always carries massive ramifications for both clubs’ campaigns.

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see also Ousmane Dembele forced off early in PSG’s Champions League clash vs. Barcelona: What happened to the forward?

While PSG are widely regarded as one of the most formidable teams in world football today—presenting a very different challenge than Real Madrid’s current setup—El Clásico operates under its own laws. It remains a fiercely contested, high-intensity encounter where recent form often matters little, as both clubs routinely elevate their performances to avoid defeat in such a pivotal clash.

Barcelona made key mistakes against PSG

PSG boast one of the most dangerous attacks in Europe, meaning no team can afford complacency against them. Unfortunately for Barcelona, careless turnovers and loose distribution proved costly, leaving their back line repeatedly exposed to the French side’s clinical forwards.

This defeat must be taken very seriously by Hansi Flick. With Real Madrid’s attack gaining significant momentum in recent weeks and the defense standing out as Barcelona’s most vulnerable area amid recent injuries, tightening the back line is essential ahead of Sunday.

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