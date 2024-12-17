Chelsea has confirmed that midfielder Enzo Fernández is a key part of their plans, effectively ending speculation linking him with a move to Spain. The confirmation comes amidst intense transfer rumors involving several major Spanish clubs.

In recent weeks, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, and FC Barcelona all reportedly made approaches to sign Fernández. Real Madrid was prepared to offer close to €90 million, while Atlético Madrid considered a loan deal with a significant purchase option. Barcelona proposed a swap deal involving Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres.

However, these possibilities were dismissed following Fabrizio Romano’s confirmation of Chelsea’s stance: “Chelsea is very happy with Enzo Fernández. They have NEVER considered negotiating with Atlético Madrid. The feeling is that he’s a very important part of Chelsea’s project.”

Fernández’s resurgent form

Fernández’s current form contrasts sharply with the situation that initially attracted interest from Spanish clubs. He has rediscovered his best form under manager Enzo Maresca, becoming a key player for Chelsea.

His recent performances, including three goals and seven assists in his last seven appearances, underscore his importance to the team.

Chelsea’s firm stance on Enzo Fernández ends a period of speculation regarding his future. His resurgence in form and Chelsea’s commitment to him suggest a long and successful partnership at Stamford Bridge.