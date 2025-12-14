Cristiano Ronaldo sets sights on the future: The Portuguese reportedly eyes historic ownership at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to remain one of the players in the best form in the Saudi Pro League, showing his imposing goal-scoring power by scoring 11 goals in 12 matches in the 2025–26 season. After renewing his contract until 2027, the Portuguese star aims to become the club’s all-time top scorer, being just 20 goals away from achieving it. Despite this, he is planning his post-retirement life and has reportedly become a shareholder of Al Nassr.

According to 365 Scores, Cristiano Ronaldo has made the surprising decision to acquire an ownership stake in Al Nassr. The Portuguese star plans to purchase 15% of the club, valued at £50 million (approximately $66.7 million). With this move, the veteran aims to contribute to the club’s growth strategy beyond his professional career, showcasing the strong business ambition that drives him.

While the Portuguese star would become a minority shareholder, he seeks to progressively increase his stake in the club, aiming to become a majority shareholder. With this, Cristiano Ronaldo makes it clear that his intention to live in Saudi Arabia after his retirement is firm, becoming the most transformative figure in the country’s soccer by contributing both directly and indirectly to the development of the league.

With Cristiano’s emergence as stockholder, Al Nassr have made the decision to change their structural model, becoming pioneers in the Saudi Pro League by combining a private investment model that seeks to compete against European teams and increase the arrival of sponsors to help improve the team’s competitiveness. With this, the Portuguese star establishes himself as a legend in the making at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes a transformative figure at Al Nassr

Since his arrival in Saudi Arabia in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown that he is far from retirement, maintaining his imposing goal-scoring ability. In 117 matches, the Portuguese star has scored 101 goals and provided 28 assists, making him the league’s top scorer over the last two seasons. Moreover, he also attracted numerous high-profile players to the league, such as João Félix, Kingsley Coman, and Iñigo Martínez, highlighting his immense impact.

Although Cristiano has not yet managed to win any official title with Al Nassr, the team appears to be in its best position to claim the league title. Jorge Jesus’ arrival has transformed the team’s reality, remaining unbeaten in nine Saudi Pro League matches, with the veteran Portuguese star being the team’s second top scorer behind Joao Felix. In case of reaching the league title, Ronaldo would consolidate as a legend in the team, chasing more titles in his tenure until 2027.