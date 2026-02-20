Trending topics:
Bayern Munich’s Vincent Kompany blasts José Mourinho over Vinicius Jr remark: ‘It was a huge mistake in terms of leadership’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Vincent Kompany, head coach of FC Bayern Munich and Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.
Following Vinicius Jr.‘s complaint of racial discrimination against Gianluca Prestianni, he has received support from numerous players, former players, and even coaches. UEFA has already announced investigations into the case. However, José Mourinho‘s remarks have been heavily criticized and described as inappropriate. Bayern Munich head coach, Vincent Kompany, broke his silence and delivered a strong critique of the Portuguese coach.

While Mourinho decided to remain neutral on the Brazilian’s accusation, he did strongly criticize the player’s behavior: I told him that when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. And then, when he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person in the history of this club was black. This club, the last thing it is is racist…There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium,” he said, via Amazon Prime.

Far from easing tensions, mentioning Eusebio sparked Vincent Kompany’s anger. In response, Bayern Munich coach strongly criticized Mourinho. “Jose Mourinho has basically attacked the character of Vini Jr by bringing in the type of Vini’s celebration to discredit what he was doing at that moment. It was a huge mistake in terms of leadership… He said Benfica cannot be racist because their best ever player was Eusebio… Was he there to travel with Eusebio every away game and see what he went through, he said, via DAZN.

Not only was Kompany upset with the Portuguese, but legend Lilian Thuram also spoke out strongly. In light of this, Mourinho’s response has not been favorable. While Vinicius has always had a provocative attitude, his words appeared to justify the incident with Prestianni, which was inappropriate. However, the coach now has a chance to clarify his remarks ahead of the Champions League playoff’s second leg against Real Madrid.

Report: Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. furious over José Mourinho remarks

In recent weeks, José Mourinho has been strongly linked to Real Madrid, as a clause in his contract could have brought him closer to the club. However, his potential arrival may have fallen through, as his comments following Vinicius Jr.’s racism complaint against Gianluca Prestianni did not sit well across the soccer world, including within Real Madrid. In light of this, the Brazilian forward is reportedly quite upset with the Portuguese coach.

Benfica hit back at Real Madrid with UEFA complaint against Federico Valverde for ‘violent conduct’

Benfica hit back at Real Madrid with UEFA complaint against Federico Valverde for ‘violent conduct’

According to Marcos Benito on El Chiringuito, Vinicius Jr. is extremely upset with José Mourinho due to remarks that he found offensive. He believes that such statements are unbecoming of a soccer leader of Mourinho’s stature. The Brazilian winger a finds the comparison of a provocative celebration to a racist insult to be deeply objectionable and is reportedly quite shocked by it.

