Jordi Alba’s retirement could open door for former Real Madrid to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Jordi Alba has announced his retirement, surprising fans just months after signing a contract extension with Inter Miami in May. To cover his imminent departure ahead of next season, Lionel Messi could soon welcome a new teammate, as Alba’s exit may pave the way for a former Real Madrid player to join the club.

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, Alba confirmed he will retire at the end of the 2025 season, the same decision his close friend and teammate Sergio Busquets made just weeks earlier. The departures of both veterans will leave Inter Miami with major holes to fill heading into the 2026 campaign, which will unfold alongside the World Cup. However, the club has already begun moving to reinforce the squad.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Miami are in advanced talks to sign Sergio Reguilón to fill the left-back role. The Spaniard has been a free agent since July, when his contract with Tottenham Hotspur expired. Among several offers he has received, Reguilón reportedly views the Herons as the most appealing destination.

A product of Real Madrid’s academy, Reguilón was one of Sevilla’s key players during their 2019–20 Europa League run before joining Tottenham the following season. However, his form dipped in London, leading to loan spells with Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, and Brentford. After his contract ended in June 2025, the 28-year-old left back became available on a free transfer.

In recent matches, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has relied on Noah Allen as a natural left back, giving Alba more freedom on the flank. With Alba’s exit, Messi will lose one of his most trusted partners, but Reguilón’s European experience could make him a valuable addition for the 2026 season.

Will Reguilon be a Designated Player?

With both Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets set to depart, Lionel Messi will be Inter Miami’s only remaining Designated Player by the end of the 2025 season. That opens the door for the club to pursue more top-tier talent in the transfer market as it prepares for the 2026 campaign.

One of those DP spots is expected to be filled by Rodrigo De Paul, who recently agreed to a six-month contract before signing permanently with the club. With one slot still open, it remains to be seen whether Reguilón will claim it, though Inter Miami could choose to reserve the position for another marquee signing.