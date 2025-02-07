Roberto Firmino once hailed as one of the smartest signings of the Saudi Pro League’s summer transfer window, has suffered a brutal exclusion from Al-Ahli’s domestic squad. In a shocking turn of events, the Brazilian forward has been dropped from the club’s Saudi Pro League roster to make room for a new signing.

This decision echoes the saga of Neymar at Al-Hilal, where the Brazilian superstar was also left out of his club’s Saudi Pro League squad due to injury concerns. Now, Firmino finds himself in a similar predicament, and his future at Al-Ahli looks increasingly uncertain.

The Royals’ decision to axe Firmino was not performance-related alone. The Saudi Pro League allows clubs to register a maximum of 10 foreign players, and Firmino was one of several international stars on the club’s books. When the club secured a €50 million deal for Brazilian winger Galeno from Porto in January, they had to make space in their squad.

With other high-profile names such as Riyad Mahrez, Franck Kessie, Edouard Mendy, Ivan Toney, and Gabri Veiga still seen as crucial to the team, the club decided that Firmino was the odd man out. According to reports from Saudi Arabia, the former Liverpool forward was officially dropped from the league squad to accommodate Galeno’s registration.

Despite being omitted from domestic competition, Firmino remains eligible to play in the AFC Champions League. His response on the pitch was immediate, rolling back the years with a stunning bicycle kick goal against Al Sadd.

Firmino’s future: What now?

Before the Saudi transfer window closed, there were rumors of an exit for Firmino. However, no move materialized, and as a result, he will stay at Al-Ahli until at least the summer. However, the ex-Premier League star will be limited to playing in the Asian Champions League for the remainder of the season. His contract runs until 2026, but whether he will see it out remains a major question.

A potential return to Brazil has been discussed, with Palmeiras emerging as a possible destination. Despite never having played for a top Brazilian club, Firmino remains a highly respected figure in his homeland. With Palmeiras set to participate in the Club World Cup, they could view Firmino as an experienced forward who could boost their squad for the tournament.

Situation similar to Neymar’s

Firmino’s exclusion mirrors the saga surrounding Neymar at Al-Hilal. When the Brazilian superstar signed for the club, he was expected to be one of the faces of the Saudi Pro League. However, after suffering a serious injury, he was left out of the domestic squad. “Neymar will not be registered in the team for the championship. He can participate in the Asian Champions League,” Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus confirmed in January.

Jesus went on to cast doubt over the 33-year-old’s ability to return to his previous level, stating: “Physically, Neymar can no longer play at the level we are used to. Things have become difficult for him, unfortunately.” Eventually, the Blue Waves terminated his contract by mutual consent, allowing him to return to Santos on a short-term deal.