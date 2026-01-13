Trending topics:
Joao Cancelo names two Brazil legends as his inspirations for choosing Barcelona: ‘All my idols played here’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Joao Cancelo of FC Barcelona celebrating.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesJoao Cancelo of FC Barcelona celebrating.

This Tuesday, Barcelona made their first 2026 signing official. Joao Cancelo left Al Hilal to join Hansi Flick’s squad for the second half of the season and explained the reasons behind his decision, specifically citing two Brazilian legends.

“When Deco called me, I said my first choice was Barça, and I would wait for them,” Cancelo said during his presentation press conference, according to Sport, referring to his initial discussions with the club’s sporting director. “I like the club, that’s it. I identify with the club because of its culture and style of play.”

The Portuguese full-back had a brief stint at Barcelona during the 2023-24 season on loan from Manchester City. However, at the time, the club’s financial difficulties made a longer stay impossible. Now, in a different context, Joao had the chance to return and expressed his happiness.

“I’m very comfortable at Barcelona, my daughter and my wife are too. They know this is the club I like,” Cancelo explained. “All my idols played at Barça… Alves, Ronaldinho. It’s a club I enjoy watching because of its style of play. I can’t explain my feelings for Barça.”

ronaldinho messi barcelona

Ronaldinho and Messi playing for Barcelona.

Cancelo’s choice of Dani Alves makes sense, given that they play the same position and Alves is considered one of the greatest right-backs of all time. His selection of Ronaldinho also fits, as the Brazilian legend was instrumental in Barcelona’s resurgence in the early 2000s and served as a mentor to Lionel Messi during his early professional years.

Cancelo talks about his challenges at Barcelona

During his previous stint at Barcelona, Cancelo did not find the ideal environment to shine. That year, things with Xavi Hernandez did not go very well, and Los Blaugranas finished the season without winning any trophies. Now, however, the situation is completely different.

Hansi Flick has found a formula for collective success at Barcelona, winning four out of five possible trophies since taking charge. “I spoke with him today, and I liked how he sees the team,” Cancelo said about the coach. “It’s an attacking, possession-based team. That suits me well because I’m more of an attacking player. For my style, it’s a good fit.”

The Portuguese defender also spoke about the challenges he faces in earning a place in the squad. “Since I was here, some players have grown, and I think the current squad is stronger, he admitted. “I come to earn my spot. I’ll train to play, but it’s the coach’s decision.”

Finally, Cancelo specifically addressed his competition for the full-back positions, both right and left: “(Jules) Kounde and (Alejandro) Balde are doing very well, also Gerard (Martin) and Eric (Garcia). It will obviously be difficult, but I will try.”

