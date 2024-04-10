Dani Alves, now serving a sentence for rape, may surprise everyone by making a stunning return to the sport.

The sexual assault of a young lady occurred on December 31, 2022, at a nightclub in Barcelona. The 40-year-old received a sentence of four and a half years in prison in February. Following his conviction, a Spanish court ordered the former Barcelona defender to compensate the victim $161,000.

Surprisingly, however, the same court granted his plea for interim freedom while his appeal was being considered last month. He was required to pay $1.08m in bond and surrender his Brazilian and Spanish passports. He also has to stay in the nation and appear in court weekly as part of the deal.

Until his appeal is decided—which could not happen until next year—he plans to stay in Barcelona, where he now resides.

What now for Dani Alves with the prospect of bail?

Without addressing the press, Alves left the Brians 2 jail in San Esteban Sasroviras, close to Barcelona, on March 25. He had been detained since January 2023. It may take months for the appeal process to be finished, but Alves’ attorneys are aiming for his acquittal. But the prosecution is seeking a nine-year jail term, which is twice the original.

“This sends the message that there is justice for the rich, and even if there is a conviction, if you pay bail there are no criminal consequences,” the victim’s lawyer said last month. She went on to claim that her client was “very outraged, very despondent and very frustrated” and that the message was “very dangerous for society.”

Meanwhile, believe it or not, according to El Pais, a Spanish daily, Alves is hoping to have his conviction overturned and have his reputation restored. A comeback to professional soccer is allegedly in the cards for the former Brazil international should his appeal be successful.

Extensive coverage of the case by Spanish journalist Jesus Garcia Bueno has led him to believe that he has no intention of returning to the field in a playing capacity. Seeking a non-playing position instead may be his best bet.

Alves speaks for the first time

The Brazilian appeared to the court last week to confirm he had not escaped, and he was seen outside in ordinary clothing. At that point, he made his first public statement since his conviction.

“It’s what I have to do. Every Friday I go to court and that’s it. I don’t have much else to do either. The game I have to play is in the courts. Wherever I go I survive. I adapt to everything because for me it is not the place that makes the person, but the person that makes the place”, he said.

Alves is still in Barcelona for the time being, and he is unable to take any action on his future until his appeal hearing. His $5 million Spanish mansion is where he supposedly spends most of his time.

PHOTOS: IMAGO