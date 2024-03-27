On Monday, authorities granted parole to former Brazilian star Dani Alves, allowing him to leave jail. They have also scheduled a bail hearing for the former Barcelona star. He initially received a 4.5-year jail sentence for sexual assault.

Currently, he awaits the decision on his appeal against his sentence. Additionally, his two passports have been revoked, preventing him from leaving the nation. But this bail was not without its steep price tag of $1.08 million.

Because the officials blocked his bank accounts, the veteran had a hard time paying the money. So, according to La Vanguardia, Alves‘ friends pooled their resources to help him out, since he is now unable to access his wealth of over €50 million.

Last time, there was speculation that Neymar‘s dad would settle the bill. However, Neymar Sr. vehemently denied these claims. After the Brazilian’s father issued a long public statement, it became even more clear.

“As everyone knows, at first, I helped Dani Alves, without any link with any lawsuit. In this second moment, in a different situation from the previous one, in which the Spanish Courts have already decided for the conviction, they are speculating and trying to associate my name and my son’s with a matter that is no longer up to us today.

“I hope Daniel finds with his own family all the answers he is looking for. For us, for my family, the matter is over”, he wrote on Instagram. But now, another player has reportedly offered assistance to Alves, according to the latest claims.

Memphis Depay came to the rescue of Dani Alves?

During the fullback’s downturn, Memphis Depay came through for Alves, according to an exclusive report by Mabkhout Almarri on his X account. The tweet said:

“Exclusive: Memphis Depay is the one who paid one million euros in bail for Dani Alves and was released from prison today. It is not rumored that Neymar was the one who paid, but rather that he and his father evaded paying.”

Crucially, before Alves departed for UNAM Pumas, the two had briefly shared the Camp Nou dressing room.

Since January 2023, police placed the 40-year-old in pre-trial custody. With that, he has already completed around 25% of his term.

Reports indicate that the judge approved their motion but imposed three criteria and limits on Alves’ release. Most importantly, the former Barcelona defender has to make a weekly court appearance to officially be present.

The court ordered Alves to give up his Brazilian and Spanish passports, which means he can’t leave Spain. Also, Alves can’t come within one kilometer of the victim because of the restraining order they placed on him.

What did Depay previously say?

As of late, Memphis has said that the two were friends. Because of his statements to the Dutch news agency NOS Nieuws, the Atletico Madrid attacker has come under heavy fire.

The 30-year-old also offered support to his ex-teammate Quincy Promes, whom a Dutch court recently found guilty of cocaine trafficking. Even Ronald Koeman, the manager of Depay’s national side, has spoken out against his comments.

In response, Memphis’s representative Sebastian Ladure later denied the story about helping Alves. He told Telecinco: “It’s fake news, it’s not true at all.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO