Newly signed Al Nassr striker Jhon Duran finds himself in an unexpected situation, grappling with Saudi Arabia’s cohabitation laws. The Colombian’s £64.5 million transfer from Aston Villa has thrust him into the spotlight, not just for his impressive fee but also for his housing dilemma.

Duran’s move to Al Nassr marks a significant career advancement. The 19-year-old striker will earn a substantial £16.7 million annually, a testament to his talent and potential. Aston Villa also profits handsomely, having purchased Duran from Chicago Fire for £18 million just a year ago.

He’ll join a star-studded squad, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, Marcelo Brozovic, and Aymeric Laporte, in their bid to climb the Saudi Pro League standings. The financial aspects of this move are monumental.

However, Duran’s transition to Saudi Arabia isn’t without its complexities. According to The Sun, he intends to live in Bahrain rather than Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital. This decision stems from concerns surrounding the country’s cohabitation laws. His preference for Bahrain is reportedly driven by his desire to live with his partner, with whom he is not yet married.

Saudi Arabia’s cohabitation laws and exemption

Islamic law in Saudi Arabia discourages unmarried couples from living together. This can create difficulties in securing housing, as private landlords often require proof of marriage before renting properties. This cultural difference presents a significant challenge for Duran, who will now need to make important decisions regarding where he will reside.

The situation highlights a discrepancy; Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner, Georgina Rodríguez, have been allowed to live together in Saudi Arabia without being married. The couple, who have two children together, initially resided in a luxurious 17-room hotel suite before moving to a high-security compound with numerous amenities.

This special exemption raises questions about the application of the law and its potential inconsistency. The different treatment of Ronaldo and Duran has created public discussion.

Duran’s reported desire to reside in Bahrain underscores the challenges faced by individuals navigating cultural and legal differences in a new country. While Bahrain might offer a more relaxed environment for unmarried couples, it necessitates a significant commute to training sessions in Riyadh. The commute will likely be considerable; Riyadh is over 300 miles from Bahrain, requiring approximately a one-hour and twenty-minute flight.