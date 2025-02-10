Manchester City winger Savinho has expressed his belief that neither his team nor Real Madrid should be contesting the Champions League playoffs. In an interview with the club’s official website, Savinho argued that both teams, given their stature and recent success, should have performed better in the group stages to avoid the playoff round.

This candid assessment reflects his high expectations for both clubs and highlights the unusual nature of this matchup, given their recent history of meeting in more advanced stages of the Champions League competition.

Savinho described the playoff tie against Real Madrid as a dream come true, recalling watching past matches between the two giants while playing for Atlético Mineiro.

He acknowledged that this will be his first encounter with Real Madrid at Manchester City, adding to the excitement and importance of the match. However, his comments also highlight the high stakes involved, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus and converting goal-scoring opportunities.

Lessons learned from Girona and the importance of focus

Savinho drew on his experience with Girona last season, underscoring the need for efficiency and avoiding missed chances. He learned firsthand from that encounter, stressing that against top opponents, every opportunity needs to be converted.

He warned that Real Madrid, despite potentially trailing, can quickly turn the match around based on their quality and experience, referencing conversations with current and former players from both clubs during his international duty. He underscored the need for Manchester City to stay focused and take their chances decisively.

Savinho’s comments highlight the significance of the upcoming Champions League playoff tie. The unusual placement of both Manchester City and Real Madrid in the playoffs underscores the competitiveness of the competition and the unexpected outcomes that can occur during the league phase.