Former Italy national team striker Salvatore “Totò” Schillaci has passed away at the age of 59. Born in Palermo, the forward initially began his senior career across Sicily with Messina in 1982. After a string of positive seasons, Schillaci eventually collected 23 Serie B goals throughout the 1988/89 campaign. He ended up playing more matches for the Giallorossi than any other club.

Although Messina did not earn promotion that year, the striker’s display was noticed by Italian giants Juventus. During his freshman season in Turin, in which the club was experiencing wholesale changes, Schillaci netted 21 total goals. The striker’s form helped the Old Lady collect the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup trophies in 1990.

Totò Schillaci collected Golden Boot, Golden Ball awards at 1990 World Cup

Schillaci’s performances during the 1989/90 campaign forced Italy manager Azeglio Vicini to select the striker for the 1990 World Cup. The massive tournament was hosted by the nation. Although the forward had previously not featured for the national team at the time, he essentially took the competition by storm.

Italy entered the tournament at the time as one of the favorites to lift the trophy. While Gli Azzurri ultimately finished third in the competition, no one scored more goals at the 1990 World Cup than Schillaci. Along with collecting the Golden Boot with six goals, the striker also won the Golden Ball Award as well. The trophy goes to the best player at the tournament.

Schillaci’s incredible season with Juve and Italy nearly earned the striker a Ballon d’Or trophy. West Germany’s Lothar Matthäus eventually collected the award, but the Italian star finished second in the race.

Following his World Cup success, Schillaci eventually spent two more years with Juve before moving on to Inter Milan. He then ultimately finished out his playing career with Japanese side Júbilo Iwata. The latter move meant that he was the first ever Italian player to feature in the J. League.

Doctors diagnosed Schillaci with colon cancer back in 2022. The former star was also recently hospitalized in his hometown of Palermo with heart issues.

Inter Milan will wear black armbands during Man City match

Following the unfortunate news of his passing, Schillaci’s former clubs, teammates, and even Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni issued comments regarding the star. “We immediately fell in love with Totò,” read an official statement from Juve. “His desire, his story, his being so wonderfully passionate, and it showed in every game he played.”

“We at Juve were lucky enough to get excited about him before, in that incredible summer of 1990, the whole of Italy did, captivated by those wonderfully energetic celebrations of his.”

Inter specifically referenced Schillaci’s impact on the 1990 World Cup. “He made an entire nation dream during the Magic Nights of Italia 90,” said the club. “FC Internazionale Milan gathers around the Schillaci family for the passing of Totò.”

The Italian Football Federation revealed each league in Italy will observe a minute’s silence from Wednesday to Sunday. Inter will also don black armbands in honor of their former player during a Champions League matchup with Manchester City on Wednesday.

